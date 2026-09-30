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When the Hottest Stocks Cool Off, I’d Look at This TSX Business

Hot stocks eventually face tougher expectations, which can make durable cash-generating businesses worth another look.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • CN's second-quarter revenue increased 11% while adjusted earnings per share rose 11%.
  • Management raised its 2026 earnings-growth outlook after stronger freight volumes.
  • CN's durable rail network is attractive, although its recovering share price has made valuation less forgiving.

The market’s favourite stocks can stay a favourite for much longer than anyone expects. Then expectations catch up.

A disappointing quarter, weaker guidance, or one crowded trade heading for the exit can turn yesterday’s unstoppable winner into tomorrow’s portfolio headache.

That doesn’t mean investors should spend their lives predicting the next rotation. But it might mean owning businesses that don’t need to be fashionable to keep making money. That’s where I’d look when the hottest stocks finally cool.

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains

Source: Getty Images

Follow the cash, not the crowd

High-growth stocks deserve high valuations when earnings can sustain a rapid pace of expansion. The danger appears when investors start paying for several excellent years before those years arrive.

A less glamorous company can offer a different equation. Revenue grows steadily, while cash flow funds reinvestment, dividends, and share repurchases, allowing the business to survive without attracting a new investment acronym every six months.

Those companies don’t always lead roaring markets. They can become much more interesting when investors remember that profits count too. One of my favourite examples on the TSX is Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR).

A railway built to last

CN operates roughly 20,000 route miles of rail connecting Canada’s Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Coast trade routes. Its trains move grain, chemicals, petroleum products, automobiles, metals, forest products, and intermodal containers.

That physical network gives CN the advantage of a wide economic moat. Rights of way are difficult to replicate, while rail can move large freight volumes more efficiently than trucks across long distances.

Furthermore, CN’s latest results weren’t exactly boring. Second-quarter revenue climbed 11% year over year to $4.8 billion. Revenue ton-miles, a measure combining freight weight and distance travelled, increased by 5% as grain and energy volumes strengthened. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 11% to $2.08. Management then raised its 2026 outlook. CN now expects low-single-digit revenue ton-mile growth and mid-to-high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Free cash flow reached $1.8 billion during the first half, up 19%. That cash is funding shareholders too. CN repurchased approximately $1.3 billion of stock during the first half and currently pays a $0.92 quarterly dividend. For investors looking for Canadian blue-chip stocks, those numbers make a stronger case than whatever theme happens to be trending this week.

The valuation has caught up

There is one complication as CN isn’t exactly hiding in the bargain bin anymore. Shares recently traded around $168.62, up substantially from the $126.96 52-week low. That puts the stock around 19.7 times forward earnings and gives its $3.66 annualized dividend a yield near 2.2%.

I’d therefore build a position gradually instead of treating “boring” as another word for cheap. What’s more, railways remain tied to the economy. A slowdown in industrial production, weaker consumer imports, tariffs, or falling commodity shipments could reduce freight volumes.

CN’s adjusted operating ratio also worsened to 62.2% last quarter, partly because higher fuel prices increased both revenue and expenses. Investors should watch whether efficiency improves as volumes grow. None of that eliminates the long-term advantage of owning infrastructure competitors can’t easily reproduce. It just means valuation and execution still count when buying stocks in Canada.

Bottom line

I don’t know when the hottest corner of the market will cool, but frankly, I don’t need to. CN has freight to move, customers to serve, an irreplaceable network, and billions of dollars moving through the business whether investors are excited about railways or not.

When crowded trades start losing their shine, that’s exactly the kind of boring I’d want waiting in my portfolio.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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