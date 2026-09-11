Tenaz Energy has earned a spot on the 2026 TSX30 list, driven by an impressive three-year return of 1,463%.

Tenaz Energy Stock Is Up 1,463% in 3 Years on This One Growth Strategy

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Production growth, operational efficiencies, and acquisitions of under-optimized assets could support Tenaz’s long-term growth and share price.

Tenaz Energy’s 1,463% three-year stock gain has been driven largely by its strategy of expanding into international oil and gas assets, especially in Europe and particularly in the Netherlands.

Tenaz Energy (TSX: TNZ) has earned a spot on the 2026 TSX30 list of the highest-performing Canadian stocks, driven by an impressive three-year return of 1,463%. A major factor behind this extraordinary run has been Tenaz’s strategy of expanding through international oil and gas assets, with Europe as the primary focus.

Tenaz is an energy company that specializes in acquiring, developing, and operating international oil and gas properties. Tenaz is the largest natural gas producer in the Netherlands. It also maintains oil and natural gas operations at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta.

Europe has become the company’s primary operating region. Its investments in offshore natural gas assets, particularly in the Netherlands, have expanded its portfolio of high-quality North Sea resources and provided significant exposure to the European TTF (Title Transfer Facility) natural gas market.

The company’s production profile is heavily weighted toward natural gas sold against TTF-linked pricing, which commanded a premium in the recent past. On an oil-equivalent basis, natural gas from the European business accounts for roughly 90% of Tenaz’s production mix. As a result, the company’s revenue, operating cash flow, and realized netbacks are closely influenced by premium European TTF gas prices.

Tenaz further strengthened its position in the Netherlands in 2025 by completing two major acquisitions. These transactions increased the scale of its European operations while also expanding the company’s longer-term growth opportunities.

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Increasing operational scale is particularly important for Tenaz because a larger production base can help spread fixed costs across more output, lower unit operating expenses, and strengthen margins. It also creates a stronger platform for investing in organic development projects.

Taken together, Tenaz’s international expansion strategy, growing exposure to European natural gas, and acquisitions in the Netherlands have played a central role in transforming the company and driving its substantial share-price appreciation.

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Higher pricing and volumes boosted Tenaz’s 1H performance

Tenaz Energy delivered stronger results in the first half of 2026, supported by higher production volumes and improved pricing. Petroleum and natural gas revenue increased by $215.5 million compared with the corresponding period in 2025, reflecting growth across its asset portfolio and more favourable WTI crude oil and TTF natural gas prices.

The company’s production composition also shifted significantly toward European natural gas. TTF-linked gas accounted for about 85% of total production in 2026, up from roughly 60% in the first half of 2025. This change contributed to an average realized price of $97.27/boe, representing a 24% year-over-year improvement.

Operating netback reached $69.05/boe in Q2 2026, rising 20% from Q1 and 47% from Q2 2025. The increase was largely driven by greater exposure to European natural gas.

Funds flow from operations also improved, reaching $74.2 million in Q2 versus $64.6 million in Q1. Higher production and commodity prices supported the increase.

Overall, Tenaz benefited from both production growth and a more favourable mix, with stronger TTF gas exposure playing a key role in improving revenue and operating performance.

Tenaz’s growth prospects remain solid

Tenaz Energy is well positioned to deliver solid growth, supported by increasing production volumes and favourable pricing. The company’s high-quality North Sea assets provide exposure to the premium TTF market. Moreover, its fixed-cost operating structure creates significant operating leverage as production increases.

In addition, shorter drilling-to-production timelines should enable the company to bring new output online more quickly. Higher margins should also help reduce cash-flow volatility and strengthen the company’s financial performance.

Tenaz’s strategy of acquiring conventional and semi-conventional producing assets in international markets provides several structural advantages. These assets typically face less competition and offer meaningful scope for operational optimization, creating opportunities to improve returns on invested capital over the long term. The company’s emphasis on under-optimized and underfunded assets is another key growth driver, as these can be developed to generate free cash flow and organic production growth relatively early in their ownership period.

Overall, Tenaz is poised to deliver solid growth, which should support its stock price.