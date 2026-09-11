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The Market Won’t Wait for Your $1,000: It Still Doesn’t Mean You Should Chase a Rally

Put $1,000 to work without chasing the latest winners by starting with a globally diversified ETF like XAW.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Cash can feel safe, but waiting too long risks losing years of compounding to inflation.
  • Chasing recent winners can mean overpaying, so limit single-stock risk when you’re starting small.
  • XAW spreads $1,000 across thousands of global companies, and you can stagger buys to reduce timing stress.

The stock market has an inconvenient habit of rallying before everyone feels comfortable buying.

Wait for inflation to disappear, interest rates to settle, tariffs to resolve, and valuations to become obviously cheap, and the market may climb another 10% while you’re preparing the perfect entry. Then fear of missing out arrives, usually carrying a shopping list of whichever stocks just rose the fastest.

Those aren’t the only two choices. Investors don’t need to hide their $1,000 in cash indefinitely, but they also don’t need to sprint after the market holding a buy order above their heads.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Waiting has a cost

Cash protects the dollar amount sitting in an account. It doesn’t protect what that money can purchase over time.

Suppose $1,000 earns 2.5% annually while inflation averages 2%. After 10 years, it would grow to approximately $1,280 before tax. Its purchasing power, however, would increase far less.

At a hypothetical 7% annual return, the same $1,000 could grow to approximately $1,967 over 10 years. Extend the period to 20 years and it reaches roughly $3,870.

That 7% return isn’t guaranteed, and markets rarely deliver it in a tidy annual package. Some years will be wonderful. Others will make the cash account look smug. The point is that waiting for complete certainty can sacrifice years of potential compounding.

Chasing creates a different problem

Fear of missing out can turn a sensible investment plan into a collection of expensive stories.

A stock that gained 80% may keep climbing. It may also be pricing in several years of flawless execution. If revenue slows, margins disappoint, or investors simply decide they won’t pay the same valuation anymore, the share price can fall even while the business continues growing.

Before buying any recent winner, I’d ask three questions. What must the company achieve to justify its current price? How much of my portfolio would depend on that happening? Would I still want to own it after a 25% decline?

If the final answer is no, the stock probably isn’t suitable at today’s position size.

Here’s where I’d put the $1,000

If it were my one grand, I would use a diversified core investment rather than betting the entire amount on one stock that has already captured everyone’s attention.

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX: XAW) provides exposure to more than 8,000 underlying companies across the United States, developed international markets, and emerging markets. It recently traded near $58.26 and carried a 0.22% management expense ratio.

A $1,000 investment could purchase 17 whole units for approximately $990.42, leaving $9.58 uninvested before any commission.

XAW still carries market risk. Its largest U.S. technology holdings can fall, currency movements affect Canadian returns, and an equity sell-off would pull the fund lower. Yet one company doesn’t need to deliver a miraculous quarter for the investment to work.

That makes it useful as a core holding for investors learning how to invest $1,000 in Canada. Individual growth stocks can be added around that foundation later, once the portfolio is large enough to absorb more company-specific risk.

You don’t need one perfect entry

Someone especially nervous about current prices could divide the $1,000 into three purchases. I might invest $500 now, followed by $250 on each of two predetermined dates.

That approach won’t guarantee the lowest price. If markets rise immediately, the later purchases become more expensive. If they fall, the remaining cash buys additional units at lower prices. More importantly, the schedule removes the temptation to reinvent the plan after every alarming headline.

Investors can also automate future contributions inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Regular deposits turn the decision from “Is today perfect?” into “Am I still following the plan?” The second question is considerably easier to answer.

Bottom line

The market won’t wait for your $1,000, but that doesn’t mean the latest winner deserves it.

I’d put the money into a broadly diversified holding such as XAW, either immediately or through a short, predetermined buying schedule. That gets the compounding process started without requiring one stock, one sector, or one afternoon’s market price to be perfect.

The goal isn’t to win today’s entry-point contest. It’s to own productive businesses for long enough that today’s price becomes a small part of a much larger story.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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