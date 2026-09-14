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Quiet Millionaires Don’t Chase Every Rally: Here’s What They Do With $10,000

Quiet wealth is usually built with a plan, diversification, low fees, and patience, not by chasing whatever is hot.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • If you won’t need the $10,000 for at least five years, a diversified all-in-one ETF like XGRO can put it to work with an 80/20 stock-and-bond mix.
  • XGRO spreads your money across Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging-market stocks plus bonds, and it automatically rebalances.
  • The real accelerator is consistency: invest the $10,000, then automate monthly contributions and ignore the noise.

Quiet wealth rarely looks exciting while it’s being built.

There’s no frantic refreshing of stock quotes, no heroic prediction about tomorrow’s market, and usually no urgent purchase of whichever stock just climbed 40%. Instead, wealth tends to accumulate through regular investing, sensible diversification, low costs, and the deeply unglamorous decision to leave good investments alone.

Give that kind of investor $10,000, and I doubt the first question would be, “What’s rallying today?” It would be, “What job does this money need to do?”

alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

The boring questions

Before investing, I’d check whether the money may be needed within five years. A house down payment, tuition bill, emergency reserve, or next year’s vacation doesn’t belong entirely in stocks.

For money with a long time horizon, however, holding the entire $10,000 in cash creates another risk. Inflation reduces its purchasing power, while waiting for the perfect market entry can become a permanent hobby.

That’s why I’d establish an allocation first. The investments should follow the plan, not whichever headline shouted most recently.

One fund, several jobs

For a long-term investor comfortable with market volatility, I’d consider iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX: XGRO). XGRO targets approximately 80% equities and 20% fixed income. Its underlying funds provide exposure to Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging-market stocks, plus government and corporate bonds.

The 20% bond allocation also provides some stability and gives the fund assets it can rebalance into stocks following a decline. Meanwhile, BlackRock automatically monitors and rebalances the portfolio to maintain its target mix.

This isn’t risk-free. With roughly 80% in equities, XGRO can decline substantially during a bear market. The bond allocation may cushion some volatility, but it won’t prevent losses. Still, the structure can help investors remain invested, and staying invested is where much of the work gets done.

What $10,000 could purchase

XGRO recently traded near $38.41 per unit. A $10,000 investment could purchase 260 whole units for approximately $9,986.60, leaving $13.40 before any trading commission. The fund’s 0.17% management fee is also comfortably low. BlackRock reports that the fee includes the management fees charged by its underlying exchange-traded funds. Now consider a purely hypothetical 7% average annual return.

PERIODRECENT PRICENUMBER OF UNITSTOTAL INVESTMENTASSUMED ANNUAL RETURNPROJECTED VALUEPROJECTED GAIN
Today$38.41260$9,986.607%$9,986.60
10 years$38.41260$9,986.607%$19,645.15$9,658.55
20 years$38.41260$9,986.607%$38,644.99$28,658.39
30 years$38.41260$9,986.607%$76,020.55$66,033.95

Those numbers aren’t a forecast. Returns will vary, fees reduce performance, and inflation affects what the final balance can buy. The illustration simply shows why time normally contributes more to wealth than one brilliant trade. Investors learning how ETFs work should therefore pay attention to asset allocation, underlying holdings, fees, and rebalancing.

Automate it

The most important step may come after the $10,000 is invested. A one-time contribution can grow, but regular additions provide the real machinery. Adding $250 monthly creates $3,000 of new investment each year, regardless of whether markets are exciting, frightening, or doing their best impression of a parked car.

Automatic contributions also purchase more units when prices fall and fewer when they rise. That removes the pressure to identify every peak and bottom.

Holding XGRO inside a TFSA could also allow Canadian investors to shelter future growth and withdrawals from Canadian tax, provided they have sufficient contribution room.

Bottom line

I’d put the $10,000 into a diversified, automatically rebalanced investment such as XGRO, assuming a long time horizon and appropriate risk tolerance.

It won’t provide a thrilling story at dinner. It offers something more useful: thousands of investments, an 80/20 stock-and-bond allocation, low costs, and a structure designed to survive several market moods.

Quiet millionaires don’t need to catch every rally. They need a plan that keeps working after everyone stops talking about it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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