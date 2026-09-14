Quiet wealth is usually built with a plan, diversification, low fees, and patience, not by chasing whatever is hot.

Quiet Millionaires Don’t Chase Every Rally: Here’s What They Do With $10,000

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

The real accelerator is consistency: invest the $10,000, then automate monthly contributions and ignore the noise.

XGRO spreads your money across Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging-market stocks plus bonds, and it automatically rebalances.

If you won’t need the $10,000 for at least five years, a diversified all-in-one ETF like XGRO can put it to work with an 80/20 stock-and-bond mix.

Quiet wealth rarely looks exciting while it’s being built.

There’s no frantic refreshing of stock quotes, no heroic prediction about tomorrow’s market, and usually no urgent purchase of whichever stock just climbed 40%. Instead, wealth tends to accumulate through regular investing, sensible diversification, low costs, and the deeply unglamorous decision to leave good investments alone.

Give that kind of investor $10,000, and I doubt the first question would be, “What’s rallying today?” It would be, “What job does this money need to do?”

Image source: Getty Images

The boring questions

Before investing, I’d check whether the money may be needed within five years. A house down payment, tuition bill, emergency reserve, or next year’s vacation doesn’t belong entirely in stocks.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 101% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 91% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of September 8th, 2026

For money with a long time horizon, however, holding the entire $10,000 in cash creates another risk. Inflation reduces its purchasing power, while waiting for the perfect market entry can become a permanent hobby.

That’s why I’d establish an allocation first. The investments should follow the plan, not whichever headline shouted most recently.

One fund, several jobs

For a long-term investor comfortable with market volatility, I’d consider iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX: XGRO). XGRO targets approximately 80% equities and 20% fixed income. Its underlying funds provide exposure to Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging-market stocks, plus government and corporate bonds.

The 20% bond allocation also provides some stability and gives the fund assets it can rebalance into stocks following a decline. Meanwhile, BlackRock automatically monitors and rebalances the portfolio to maintain its target mix.

This isn’t risk-free. With roughly 80% in equities, XGRO can decline substantially during a bear market. The bond allocation may cushion some volatility, but it won’t prevent losses. Still, the structure can help investors remain invested, and staying invested is where much of the work gets done.

What $10,000 could purchase

XGRO recently traded near $38.41 per unit. A $10,000 investment could purchase 260 whole units for approximately $9,986.60, leaving $13.40 before any trading commission. The fund’s 0.17% management fee is also comfortably low. BlackRock reports that the fee includes the management fees charged by its underlying exchange-traded funds. Now consider a purely hypothetical 7% average annual return.

PERIOD RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF UNITS TOTAL INVESTMENT ASSUMED ANNUAL RETURN PROJECTED VALUE PROJECTED GAIN Today $38.41 260 $9,986.60 7% $9,986.60 — 10 years $38.41 260 $9,986.60 7% $19,645.15 $9,658.55 20 years $38.41 260 $9,986.60 7% $38,644.99 $28,658.39 30 years $38.41 260 $9,986.60 7% $76,020.55 $66,033.95

Those numbers aren’t a forecast. Returns will vary, fees reduce performance, and inflation affects what the final balance can buy. The illustration simply shows why time normally contributes more to wealth than one brilliant trade. Investors learning how ETFs work should therefore pay attention to asset allocation, underlying holdings, fees, and rebalancing.

Automate it

The most important step may come after the $10,000 is invested. A one-time contribution can grow, but regular additions provide the real machinery. Adding $250 monthly creates $3,000 of new investment each year, regardless of whether markets are exciting, frightening, or doing their best impression of a parked car.

Automatic contributions also purchase more units when prices fall and fewer when they rise. That removes the pressure to identify every peak and bottom.

Holding XGRO inside a TFSA could also allow Canadian investors to shelter future growth and withdrawals from Canadian tax, provided they have sufficient contribution room.

Bottom line

I’d put the $10,000 into a diversified, automatically rebalanced investment such as XGRO, assuming a long time horizon and appropriate risk tolerance.

It won’t provide a thrilling story at dinner. It offers something more useful: thousands of investments, an 80/20 stock-and-bond allocation, low costs, and a structure designed to survive several market moods.

Quiet millionaires don’t need to catch every rally. They need a plan that keeps working after everyone stops talking about it.