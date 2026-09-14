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The 4% Rule Isn’t a Retirement Plan: I’d Build These 3 Income Layers Instead

The 4% rule is a helpful estimate, but a three-layer income plan shows exactly where your next retirement payment comes from.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Cover basics first with CPP, OAS, and pensions so market swings don’t threaten essential bills.
  • Keep two years of withdrawals in cash or short GICs to avoid selling stocks in a crash.
  • Invest the rest for long-term growth with diversified stocks and dividend growers like Power Corporation.

The 4% rule makes retirement look wonderfully tidy. Withdraw 4% of a portfolio during the first year, increase that amount with inflation, and spend the next three decades behaving as though markets have agreed to cooperate.

Unfortunately, the market didn’t sign anything.

The rule can provide a useful starting estimate, but it doesn’t tell retirees which assets to sell during a crash, how to cover an unexpected expense, or what happens when inflation rises faster than planned. I’d build three separate income layers instead, with each responsible for a different part of retirement.

holding coins in hand for the future

Source: Getty Images

Layer one: Guaranteed lifetime income

Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and any workplace pension should form the foundation. These payments aren’t identical to guaranteed cash under every circumstance, but CPP and OAS provide indexed income that doesn’t depend on daily stock prices.

The maximum CPP retirement pension beginning at 65 is $1,507.65 per month in 2026. However, the average new age-65 beneficiary received only $877.01 as of April. The maximum OAS payment for someone aged 65 to 74 is currently $751.97 monthly.

That means a retiree receiving the average CPP and maximum OAS could collect approximately $1,629 per month before tax. Someone spending $4,000 monthly would still need the portfolio to produce roughly $2,371. Therefore, I’d use this dependable layer for essential bills, including housing, basic groceries, utilities, and insurance.

Layer two: Tomorrow’s spending

The next layer should hold approximately two years of planned portfolio withdrawals in cash, cashable guaranteed investment certificates, or a short guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) ladder.

Suppose the portfolio must provide $24,000 annually. Holding $48,000 in this reserve would allow the retiree to continue making monthly withdrawals during a market decline without immediately selling stocks.

After a strong market year, gains can refill the reserve. During a weak year, the retiree can spend from cash, allow GICs to mature, and temporarily reduce optional expenses. This layer turns sequence-of-returns risk from an abstract phrase into something the portfolio can actually manage.

Investors deciding where to hold these assets should understand the differences between a TFSA and an RRSP. TFSA withdrawals are tax-free, while RRSP and RRIF withdrawals increase taxable income.

Layer three: Growing investment income

The remaining portfolio needs enough growth to support spending 10, 20, and 30 years from now. I’d use globally diversified equities alongside profitable Canadian dividend growers rather than stuffing the account with whichever stocks currently offer the highest yields.

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) could occupy part of this layer. The company owns major interests in Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, providing exposure to insurance, retirement services, wealth management, and asset management.

Power stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, or $2.68 annually. Near $93, that produces a yield of approximately 2.9%. The starting yield isn’t enormous, but the company increased its dividend by 9% for 2026.

The latest operating results were also strong. Second-quarter adjusted earnings reached $974 million, or $1.55 per share, increasing from $1.38 per share a year earlier. Adjusted net asset value climbed to $112.94 per share, leaving the stock trading roughly 18% below management’s estimate of its underlying value.

Power stock is a complicated holding company, and weaker markets can reduce assets under management, fee revenue, and investment values. I’d therefore own it alongside other Canadian dividend stocks, not treat one company as an entire retirement pension.

Bottom line

The 4% rule estimates a withdrawal. It doesn’t build the machinery that delivers it.

Guaranteed income can cover essential expenses. A two-year reserve can fund withdrawals during market declines. Diversified equities and dividend growers such as Power can provide the long-term growth needed to fight inflation.

Retirees may still begin near a 4% withdrawal rate. The difference is that these three layers explain where the next payment comes from, even when the market is busy being thoroughly unhelpful.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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