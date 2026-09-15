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The Most Boring Stock on the TSX Might Be One of Its Smartest Buys

CNR stock does not offer explosive growth or a massive dividend yield. However, its stability and track record can make it one of the smartest TSX stocks to own.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a durable, near‑20,000‑mile North American rail network with a strong, hard‑to‑replicate competitive moat.
  • The business is growing and cash‑generative (Q2 2026 revenue +11%, EPS +11%; H1 free cash flow +19%), funding dividends ($3.66/year, ~2.16% yield) and share buybacks.
  • Trading near ~22x trailing earnings, CNR is a steady long‑term/TFSA candidate for patient investors, though it faces cyclical and operational risks (slower freight, trade shifts, labour, wildfires).

Stock market investing can sometimes feel like a constant search for the next big thing. Investors want to find the next growth stock before it takes off, the next industry set to explode, or a beaten-down company ready to make a massive recovery. While those kinds of investments can deliver substantial returns, building long-term wealth does not always have to be that exciting.

In fact, some of the best investments can be the companies that quietly keep doing the same thing year after year. They generate earnings, return cash to shareholders, and continue growing without attracting too much attention.

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) is a perfect example. Railroads are hardly an exciting new industry, and CNR stock is unlikely to deliver the kind of sudden gains investors might expect from a small growth company. However, its combination of an irreplaceable business, reliable earnings, and consistent dividend growth might make it one of the smartest boring stocks investors can own.

Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway is a roughly $102 billion market capitalization railway giant operating one of the most important transportation networks in North America. Its rail system stretches nearly 20,000 miles and connects Canada’s Pacific and Atlantic coasts with the US Midwest and Gulf Coast.

That network gives CNR stock one of the strongest competitive advantages on the TSX. Building a rival railway network of the same scale would require an enormous amount of capital, land, regulatory approvals, and time. In practical terms, it would be extremely difficult for a new competitor to enter the industry and challenge the company.

The boring nature of the business also does not mean it has stopped growing. In its second quarter of 2026, Canadian National reported revenue of $4.8 billion, an 11% increase from the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) also rose 11% to $2.08.

Revenue ton miles, a measure of freight volume and the distance goods travel, increased by 5%. Supported by the strong first half, management raised its outlook for the year and now expects adjusted diluted EPS growth in the mid-to-high single-digit range.

For a supposedly boring railway company, those are respectable growth numbers.

Why boring can work

As of this writing, CNR stock trades for around $169.60 per share. The company pays investors $0.92 per share each quarter, or $3.66 annually. That translates to a dividend yield of around 2.2%.

Investors looking for high-yielding dividend stocks will probably find that figure underwhelming. However, the starting yield is only part of the equation. Canadian National has increased its dividend every year for around three decades. Even in 2026, management increased the payout by another 3%.

The company is also generating plenty of cash to support those shareholder returns. Free cash flow reached $1.8 billion in the first half of 2026, up 19% from the same period last year. Besides paying dividends, the railway repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares for $454 million during the second quarter.

That combination of growing earnings, dividends, and share repurchases can be powerful when held for several years inside a long-term portfolio.

Of course, CNR stock is not necessarily dirt cheap. At current levels, the railway trades at around 22 times trailing earnings. Investors are paying a reasonable premium for the quality and stability of the business.

There are also risks. A slowing economy can reduce freight demand, while trade restrictions can affect cross-border volumes. Labour disputes, wildfires, derailments, and rising operating costs can also create temporary setbacks for the railway.

Foolish takeaway

It can be tempting to believe that building substantial wealth requires finding stocks capable of doubling or tripling in a short period. However, taking that approach can also introduce significantly more risk to your portfolio.

Canadian National Railway takes a different route. It operates essential infrastructure that would be almost impossible to recreate, continues to grow its earnings, generates billions in cash flow, and has consistently increased its dividend for decades.

For investors using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), those qualities can become even more valuable. Reinvesting growing dividends while allowing capital gains to compound tax-free can turn steady returns into substantial long-term wealth.

CNR stock might never be the most exciting investment on the TSX. For investors with enough patience, that might be exactly what makes it such a smart buy.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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