Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Bell Just Made a $52.5 Billion Bet on AI. So Is BCE Stock Finally a Buy?

Bell Just Made a $52.5 Billion Bet on AI. So Is BCE Stock Finally a Buy?

BCE’s ambitious AI hub plan could reinvent the telecom’s growth story, but it first requires years of heavy spending.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • BCE’s Saskatchewan AI Fabric expansion is a phased, non-binding plan that depends on real customer demand and execution.
  • Capital spending is already rising and free cash flow is under pressure, so this is not a quick-win story.
  • After the 2025 dividend cut, BCE is shifting from “income first” to “invest now for future growth,” so buy gradually.

BCE (TSX: BCE) just made one of the biggest corporate investment promises in Canadian history, and it has very little to do with phone plans.

The telecom giant plans to expand Bell AI Fabric, its sovereign AI infrastructure ecosystem in Saskatchewan, by up to 900 megawatts, creating a path to a 1.2-gigawatt (GW) artificial-intelligence hub. At full buildout, Bell says the project could represent up to $52.5 billion in capital investment.

That is a staggering amount for a company investors have spent years treating mainly as a dividend stock. The question is whether this marks a genuine growth transformation for BCE … or simply a very expensive new chapter.

telecom towers concept for wireless technology

Source: Getty Images

Not your father’s BCE

AI models need enormous computing power, which requires data centres, fibre connections, networking equipment, cooling systems, and reliable electricity. Canada has several advantages in that race, including having relatively abundant power and cooler weather, along with the political will to keep sensitive computing infrastructure inside the country.

Bell wants to sit squarely in the middle of that ecosystem.

The Bell AI Fabric strategy is designed to provide Canadian businesses and governments with computing capacity, fibre connectivity, cybersecurity, and other AI-related services. The Saskatchewan expansion would add up to 900 MW beyond the 300 MW project already underway, potentially creating the country’s largest sovereign AI infrastructure hub.

That makes BCE look rather different from the company investors knew a few years ago.

BCE spending heavily

There’s one problem. Building data centres costs a lot of money before they start producing much cash.

BCE’s second-quarter capital expenditures jumped 41.5% year over year, to $1.08 billion, partly because of spending on Bell AI Fabric and its U.S. fibre network. Free cash flow fell 9.5%, to $1.04 billion.

Management expects 2026 capital intensity of roughly 20%, up from 15.1% in 2025, with about $1.3 billion of incremental spending tied to the initial Saskatchewan data-centre build.

In short, it’s expensive. So why buy BCE stock today? Because there are early signs the strategy is producing growth.

In the first quarter, Bell Business Markets’ revenue rose 9.7%, while revenue from its AI-powered solutions more than doubled. In the second quarter, combined revenue from Ateko and Bell Cyber increased 29% year over year.

Those are still relatively small pieces of BCE. Yet they offer something its traditional telecom business has struggled to deliver consistently: meaningful growth.

What about BCE’s dividend?

For a long time, BCE reliably increased its payout, making the stock a favorite with income investors. But the company reset those expectations when it reduced the dividend in 2025. (The annualized dividend now sits at $1.75 per share.) The cut was painful, but it also freed up cash that the company can use for debt reduction and investment. The lower payout also removes some of the pressure that previously made BCE’s giant yield increasingly uncomfortable.

The trade-off is clear: BCE is no longer asking investors to buy the stock mainly for maximum income today. It’s asking them to tolerate heavier spending now in exchange for a healthier, faster-growing business tomorrow.

Is BCE stock finally a buy?

I think BCE has become much more interesting in the past day, but I wouldn’t buy it because of the $52.5 billion headline alone.

The Saskatchewan agreement is non-binding, the buildout will happen in phases, and the final scale depends on customer demand, available electricity, permitting, and execution. Data centres can become expensive mistakes if capacity grows faster than paying demand.

Still, BCE now has something it badly needed: a believable growth story.

The core telecom network continues to generate billions in cash flow, while fibre, cybersecurity, enterprise AI, and data-centre infrastructure give the company new ways to grow. Investors learning about buying stocks in Canada should view BCE as a turnaround with an AI option attached, not as a guaranteed winner.

Bottom line

If Bell can turn even part of its enormous infrastructure ambition into recurring enterprise revenue, today’s heavy spending could eventually look far more productive than another round of defending market share with discounted phone plans.

That makes BCE a stock I’d consider buying into gradually, with the expectation that the most interesting part of the story may still be several years away.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock is Down 15%: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for the past 26 years.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

The Most Boring Stock on the TSX Might Be One of Its Smartest Buys

| Adam Othman

CNR stock does not offer explosive growth or a massive dividend yield. However, its stability and track record can make…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Focusing on dividend giants while interest rates are on hold is a prudent strategy for income investors.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Great for Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong financials, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

The Market’s On Fire — But Should You Be Buying Right Now?

| Kay Ng

Despite the hot market, investors could still invest selectively in quality businesses. Diversify and dollar-cost average over time to mitigate…

Read more »

man with shovel stands by a hole
Dividend Stocks

TD Just Put $150 Billion Behind Canada’s Next Investment Boom. Should You Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Instead of betting on which mega-project wins, consider a picks-and-shovels play on the bank that earns interest and fees on…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Canada Just Cut the Tax on New Investment Nearly in Half: This TSX Stock Could Win

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s new tax write-off could quietly drive more investment than any single mega-project announcement.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

What $7,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Actually Pay You

| Kay Ng

XDIV offers greater diversification and low cost, while yielding about 3.1%. Buying individual dividend stocks to target a higher yield…

Read more »