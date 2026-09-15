Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » TD Just Put $150 Billion Behind Canada’s Next Investment Boom. Should You Buy the Stock?

TD Just Put $150 Billion Behind Canada’s Next Investment Boom. Should You Buy the Stock?

Instead of betting on which mega-project wins, consider a picks-and-shovels play on the bank that earns interest and fees on them.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canada’s investment “boom” is still mostly commitments and proposals, but more real projects could mean more lending and underwriting.
  • TD is positioned as a picks-and-shovels financier, with wholesale banking revenue and profits already surging.
  • The risk is valuation and execution, since TD has rallied hard and projects can get delayed or downsized.

Canada’s next economic boom may not be built by one company. It could be financed by several very large banks.

Ottawa is trying to unleash roughly $1 trillion of investment over five years across energy, critical minerals, defence, artificial intelligence (AI), transportation, and infrastructure. Mines need financing. Data centres need financing. Ports, railways, pipelines, and factories need financing, too.

That creates an interesting opportunity for investors. Instead of trying to guess which individual project becomes the biggest winner, you could own a company collecting interest and fees from many of them.

man with shovel stands by a hole

Source: Getty Images

Follow the money

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Canada Investment Summit produced commitments of nearly $500 billion in investments and financing, with roughly $325 billion coming from Canadian banks. Those aren’t cheques being written tomorrow. Instead, banks are essentially signalling how much capital they’re prepared to deploy as viable projects actually emerge.

Still, there’s a reason they’re getting ready. TD Economics estimates that more than 300 proposed or approved projects could generate about $1 trillion of Canadian investment through 2035. With stronger policy support, it believes the broader opportunity could reach $1.7 trillion.

Ottawa is trying to improve those odds as well. New measures announced around the summit would allow businesses to immediately deduct many forms of capital investment while speeding up certain approvals and tax rulings for very large projects.

More projects reaching a final investment decision could mean more borrowing, underwriting, advisory work, and capital-markets activity. That brings us to one bank making an especially large bet.

TD Bank is in for $150 billion of the action

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) announced a $150 billion, five-year commitment toward new lending, underwriting, advisory services, and other financing activities.

The money will target five areas: energy, critical minerals and resources, defence and aerospace, digital and AI infrastructure, and traditional infrastructure.

That makes TD an interesting picks-and-shovels play on Canada’s investment ambitions. If a mining company needs debt financing, TD can participate. If an infrastructure company issues securities, TD Securities can help underwrite them. And if two businesses strike a deal, its investment bankers can collect advisory fees.

Already strong

TD’s third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 26% year over year, to $2.77. The segment most relevant to this investment boom looked even better. Wholesale Banking revenue climbed 25%, to $2.58 billion, helped by stronger lending revenue and underwriting fees. Adjusted net income surged 76%, to $743 million.

Those are precisely the activities that could benefit from a prolonged Canadian capital-spending cycle. TD also ended the quarter with a 14.3% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio. That capital cushion gives the bank flexibility to lend, invest, return money to shareholders, and withstand economic bumps along the way.

There’s 1 catch

TD stock has already had a tremendous run. Shares recently traded near $168, not far below their 52-week high, after climbing dramatically over the past year. TD’s latest results put its price-to-earnings ratio around 18, compared with the historically much cheaper valuations when investors were worried about its U.S. regulatory problems.

The dividend yield has also fallen to roughly 2.8% as the share price climbed. In other words, the bad-news discount is mostly gone. For investors buying stocks in Canada, the valuation the biggest reason not to chase TD aggressively today.

There are economic risks, too. Higher interest rates, weaker commodity prices, project delays, or an economic slowdown could reduce borrowing demand. Large projects announced with great enthusiasm also have an unfortunate habit of becoming smaller projects several years later.

Bottom line

I still like TD for long-term investors, particularly if you’re buying on pullbacks. But the news about the $150 billion commitment isn’t a reason to buy the stock on its own. What makes the story interesting is that TD’s lending and capital-markets businesses are already growing quickly just as Canada attempts to kick off its largest investment cycle in decades.

If even part of that $1 trillion-plus pipeline becomes reality, TD doesn’t have to guess which shovel hits gold. It’ll be financing the shovel.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock is Down 15%: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for the past 26 years.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

The Most Boring Stock on the TSX Might Be One of Its Smartest Buys

| Adam Othman

CNR stock does not offer explosive growth or a massive dividend yield. However, its stability and track record can make…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Focusing on dividend giants while interest rates are on hold is a prudent strategy for income investors.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Great for Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong financials, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

The Market’s On Fire — But Should You Be Buying Right Now?

| Kay Ng

Despite the hot market, investors could still invest selectively in quality businesses. Diversify and dollar-cost average over time to mitigate…

Read more »

telecom towers concept for wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Bell Just Made a $52.5 Billion Bet on AI. So Is BCE Stock Finally a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s ambitious AI hub plan could reinvent the telecom’s growth story, but it first requires years of heavy spending.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Canada Just Cut the Tax on New Investment Nearly in Half: This TSX Stock Could Win

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s new tax write-off could quietly drive more investment than any single mega-project announcement.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

What $7,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Actually Pay You

| Kay Ng

XDIV offers greater diversification and low cost, while yielding about 3.1%. Buying individual dividend stocks to target a higher yield…

Read more »