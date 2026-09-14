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Where Will Cenovus Stock Be in the Next 3 Years?

With energy prices boosting Cenovus’s cash flow, here’s how the company is benefiting and positioning itself for the future.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Cenovus Energy has surged nearly 100% in 2026 due to rising oil prices and strategic initiatives, but its long-term value depends on growth from the MEG acquisition, higher production, and share repurchases.
  • The company's integrated operations and MEG acquisition offer diverse revenue streams and cost-reduction opportunities, with significant expected synergies boosting shareholder value.
  • Despite uncertainties, Cenovus is not significantly overvalued, and continued debt reduction, share repurchases, and potential prolonged high oil prices could maintain stock support.

With attacks picking back up in the Middle East, oil prices have once again surged above US$100 per barrel as disruptions to global oil supplies continue. As a result, investors are unsurprisingly paying even more attention to massive Canadian energy stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX: CVE), and for good reason.

After starting the year around $23, Cenovus has gained almost 100% so far in 2026, currently trading around $46 per share. So, it’s natural to wonder after a rally like that if most of the stock’s upside is already behind it.

And while higher oil prices are helping Cenovus generate more cash today, three years is too long to base an investment thesis solely on where oil is trading now.

That’s why the more important question is how much Cenovus can grow its earnings per share through the MEG acquisition, higher production and continued share repurchases, and whether that gives it more upside than its energy-sector peers.

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

Cenovus’s integrated operations and MEG acquisition

Cenovus is a compelling long-term investment for many Canadians because it produces both oil and natural gas as well as owning upgrading and refining assets.

This doesn’t eliminate its exposure to oil prices, but it gives Cenovus more ways to generate cash flow than producers that rely almost entirely on upstream production.

Furthermore, its recent acquisition of MEG significantly expanded Cenovus’s production and created opportunities to lower costs.

In the second quarter, Cenovus achieved record oil sands production and generated nearly $5 billion in adjusted funds flow. And while elevated commodity prices helped, higher production and strong operating performance did too.

Management also expects the MEG acquisition to generate roughly $150 million in annual synergies in 2026 and 2027 before those savings increase to more than $400 million beginning in 2028.

Meanwhile, Cenovus reduced net debt by $2.7 billion to $5.4 billion in the second quarter while spending roughly $1 billion repurchasing shares.

That’s important because now that its net debt is between $4 billion and $6 billion, Cenovus plans to return roughly 75% of its excess free funds flow to shareholders over time.

The company is also advancing several growth projects as it works toward sustaining production of roughly one million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Therefore, higher production, lower costs, and a declining share count can continue creating value for shareholders long after the current boost from the war in Iran fades.

Where could Cenovus stock be in three years?

Predicting where Cenovus stock will be in three years can be incredibly tricky because it relies on a lot of assumptions. However, we can still estimate the approximate range based on its expected growth potential and historical valuation metrics.

And for an energy producer like Cenovus, enterprise value (EV)-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is often the best metric to use.

And right now, according to analyst estimates, Cenovus is expected to generate EBITDA of roughly $18.6 billion in 2026, $15.7 billion in 2027, and $15.1 billion in 2028.

That decline shows just how much the war in Iran is boosting Cenovus’s EBITDA expectations in 2026.

However, while its earnings potential will eventually decline as oil prices normalize, continued synergies from its MEG acquisition, as well as production growth and falling costs, could make normalized EBITDA of roughly $16 billion in 2029 achievable.

Over the last five years, the stock has averaged a forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7 times, and today it trades at just under 5 times its forward EBITDA.

That’s why, even with Cenovus shares trading around $46 and up nearly 100% on the year, I wouldn’t expect to see the stock trading much lower three years from now, especially when you factor in continued debt reduction and share repurchases.

So while it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the stock could trade, it doesn’t look significantly overvalued today.

The war in Iran could also have longer-lasting impacts because, even if it ended tomorrow, damage to energy infrastructure and key shipping routes wouldn’t disappear overnight, potentially keeping oil prices elevated for longer.

So, if you’re looking for an energy stock to buy and hold for years and are worried about Cenovus’s valuation, it’s certainly not cheap, but long-term investors can still make the case for buying it today.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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