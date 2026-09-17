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Canadian Natural Resource Is the Dividend Stock I’d Never Trade Away

This top-tier Canadian energy producer is a “never trade away” dividend stock if ever you take position.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is presented as a “never‑trade‑away” buy‑and‑hold dividend stock — roughly +1,000% total return over 20 years, up 58.7% YTD, trading at $71.70 with a 3.57% yield and 26 consecutive years of dividend increases.
  • That resilience is backed by a low‑cost, long‑life, zero‑decline asset base and a shareholder‑friendly cash‑return policy (100% of excess FCF to shareholders; 75% to dividends/buybacks while net debt is $13–$16B), with a breakeven oil price near US$30–35/bbl.
  • Recent results reinforce the case: Q2 2026 net earnings +83%, operating cash flow +119%, and FCF of $2.9B, supporting sustained dividends and long‑term compounding for buy‑and‑hold investors.

Not every stock you buy is meant to be traded. Short-term trading can deliver quick bucks during price rallies, but that opportunistic mindset doesn’t apply to an established dividend-payer. A case in point is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), a “never trade away” dividend stock in my book.

A nearly +1,000% total return in 20 years is mighty impressive for one of Canada’s premier energy producers in an inherently volatile sector. As of this writing, CNQ is up 58.7% year to date, outpacing both the sector (+55.4%) and broader market (+12.2%). At $71.70 per share, the stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.57%.

Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Dividend streak

Oil price wars and crashes, along with global financial crises and rate cycles, have failed to break Canadian Natural Resources’s payout record. In fact, CNQ has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years despite formidable headwinds.

The $144.2 billion energy company operates in the oil exploration and production (E&P) industry, producing crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen from oil sands. Management commits to returning 100% of excess free cash flow (FCF) to shareholders, an enticing promise that appears achievable.

However, CNQ’s FCF return policy is tied directly to net debt reduction. The company allocates 75% of excess FCF to dividends and share buybacks when net debt is between $13 billion and $16 billion. It ramps up to 100% once net debt is at or below the $13 billion threshold.

The power of compounding in real-world

A $20,000 position in CNQ can reward you financially in 20 years through the power of compounding. At the current share price and yield, your money can buy about 279 shares, then grow to $40,713.70, including dividend reinvestment. If your investment horizon is 10 years, your capital will compound to $28,535.50 by reinvesting the quarterly dividends.

The examples exclude share price appreciation. In either holding period, even a modest 5% average annual dividend-growth rate will increase your total position without additional cash outlay. Alternatively, if you choose to collect income rather than reinvest, the immediate quarterly cash payout is $178.50 ($714 annually).

Low-cost asset durability

Canadian Natural Resources’s ultra-low-cost, long-life, zero-decline asset base is a competitive advantage that supports dividend sustainability. As of this writing, WTI crude price is US$104.49 per barrel. CNQ’s break-even oil price is from US$30 to US$35 per barrel, an enormous margin of safety even during downturns or prolonged price slumps.

In Q2 2026, net earnings and cash flows from operating activities climbed 83% and 119%, respectively, to $4.5 billion and $6.8 billion compared to Q2 2025. FCF reached $2.9 billion. According to its president, Scott Stauth, the company set eight new operational and financial records in the quarter.

“We are generating significant free cash flow while advancing our strategic priorities,” added Victor Darel, Chief Financial Officer of CNQ.

Buy-and-hold TSX stock

Canadian Natural Resources stands out as a buy-and-hold stock for any long-term TSX portfolio. The ultimate strength and resilience of its business model come directly from the quality, scale, and longevity of the underlying asset base. CNQ boasts dividend power, not a stock to trade when the market pops.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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