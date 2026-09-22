How One TSX Stock Could Fund Your Coffee Habit Forever

This income stock could fund your coffee habit (and more) forever.

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The partnership owns 47+ GW of operating capacity with a 200+ GW development pipeline and targets >10% FFO-per-unit growth, though valuation, tax, currency and business risks mean outcomes aren’t guaranteed.

At the current forex rate, roughly 593 BEP.UN units would produce about $1,300/year (one $5 coffee each weekday), illustrating how distributions can cover recurring expenses while you stay invested.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) pays an annualized distribution of US$1.568 (generally converted to CAD for Canadians) and targets 5–9% annual distribution growth.

For many Canadians, a daily coffee is a small luxury that quietly becomes a sizeable annual expense. But what if an investment could eventually generate enough cash flow to cover that habit without requiring you to sell your shares?

That is the appeal of income-producing investments such as Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN). The renewable-power partnership combines an extensive portfolio of hydro, wind, solar and other assets with a stated objective of growing cash distributions over time.

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Turning distributions into coffee money

Brookfield Renewable currently pays a quarterly distribution that equates to an annualized payout of US$1.57. For Canadian residents, the distribution is generally paid in the Canadian-dollar equivalent based on the applicable exchange rate. The partnership has a distribution policy that targets sustainable distribution growth of 5–9% per year.

Consider a simple illustration. Suppose your favourite coffee costs $5 and you buy one every weekday. That works out to roughly $1,300 per year.

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At an annual distribution of US$1.57 per unit, an investor would need 593 BEP.UN units to generate that much annual cash, based on the current CAD/USD exchange rate and ignoring taxes. The important point isn’t the exact number. It is the principle: an investor can potentially build an asset that produces cash while staying invested.

And if distributions rise over time, the same investment could potentially cover a larger share of future expenses. Brookfield Renewable has increased its annual distribution by at least 5% for about 15 consecutive years so far.

Why Brookfield Renewable is also a growth story

Income alone isn’t the entire attraction. Brookfield Renewable operates a globally diversified renewable-energy platform with over 47 gigawatts of operating capacity and a development pipeline exceeding 200 gigawatts. Its portfolio spans hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed energy, storage, and sustainable solutions.

The company also sees substantial opportunities from electrification, industrial investment, and growing demand for reliable power. Currently, management targets more than 10% annual FFO-per-unit growth from 2026 to 2031, from inflation escalation, margin enhancement, its development pipeline, and acquisitions, which supports distribution growth of 5–9% per year.

The utility demonstrated FFO-per-unit growth of 12% to US$2.14 per unit in the trailing 12 months ending June 30. Further, it continues to execute on its capital recycling strategy, generating record proceeds year-to-date.

The bigger picture

The dream isn’t really about free coffee. It’s about creating an income-producing portfolio that can pay for recurring expenses without forcing you to liquidate assets.

Brookfield Renewable illustrates how that strategy can work: buy units, collect distributions, potentially reinvest them, and allow time and business growth to do much of the heavy lifting.

The bottom line

Brookfield Renewable Partners is not a guaranteed “coffee machine,” and investors should consider valuation, taxation, currency, and business risks before buying.

But its established distribution, history of distribution growth, and large renewable-energy platform make BEP.UN an interesting example of how an income-focused investment could eventually turn a mundane expense — like your morning coffee — into something funded by portfolio cash flow rather than your paycheque.

The stock is experiencing a dip. At $41.66 per unit at writing, it offers a cash distribution yield of about 5.2% with analyst consensus price targets suggesting a discount of about 9–19%.