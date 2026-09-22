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TELUS Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

Telecom giant TELUS is under pressure to improve its financial condition and regain the trust of investors.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • TELUS is under pressure from heavy 5G/fibre capex, high rates, regulatory moves and fierce price competition, prompting a 55% dividend cut on July 31, 2026 and a Q2 net loss driven by a $1.2B impairment, with shares down ~28% YTD to ~$12.31.
  • Management says the dividend reset and portfolio review will free about $2.7B through 2028, lower the FCF payout ratio to 45–60%, and prioritize debt reduction and operational efficiency while tech units (TELUS Health, Agriculture, Digital) provide growth optionality.
  • The recovery remains speculative: the 6.9% yield and modest FCF gains may appeal to income holders, but buyers should wait for clear evidence of sustained free‑cash‑flow growth and balance‑sheet deleveraging.

A Canadian telecom giant like TELUS Corporation (TSX: T) provides essential services much like power and utility companies, yet the stock has badly underperformed in recent years. The communications services sector has likewise lagged the broader market.

TELUS is under pressure from rising debt, regulators’ insistence to lower customer costs, and aggressive price wars with BCE and Rogers Communications. Income investors have long regarded TELUS as a buy-and-hold stock, but that image is changing and eroding, forcing many to consider selling.

telecom towers concept for wireless technology

Source: Getty Images

Bear case

Heavy capital expenditures and high interest rates are primary headwinds for TELUS. The balance sheet has weakened and needs strengthening to end the slump. Total assets rose to $54 billion in 2024 following the 5G deployment program and fibre-to-the-home rollout. However, infrastructure spending raised borrowing costs and compressed net income.

Investors felt the pain when a 55% dividend cut was announced on July 31, 2026. Before the cut, the payout ratio was 60% to 75% of free cash flow (FCF), including a semi-annual dividend growth program (May and November). The ratio rose above 100% of FCF. TELUS had to act fast to preserve capital and reduce debt.

Beyond market competition, regulatory oversight has become a major headwind for TELUS. The watchdog Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) introduced sweeping policies such as wholesale internet rates and fibre network sharing with independent competitors. CRTC’s primary goal is to lower prices for home internet and mobile services.

Building financial cushion

TELUS aims to strengthen its financial foundation, starting with a dividend cut and a debt reduction strategy. The $19.4 billion hybrid tech-and-telecom company expects the dividend reset to generate approximately $2.7 billion in cumulative cash savings through 2028. Notably, the FCF payout ratio dropped to between 45% and 60%.

The Q2 2026 and year-to-date results show year-over-year FCF growth of 2% and 3.5%, respectively, to $545 million and $1.1 billion. Due to a $1.2 billion non-cash impairment, net loss in the second quarter rose nearly 647% to $1.8 billion compared to Q2 2025. 

Bull Case

According to its President and CEO, Victor Dodig, TELUS is responding with clarity and discipline to the shifting macro environment. A comprehensive review of the asset portfolio is underway to ensure maximum returns on every dollar of capital deployed.

Gopi Chande, Chief Financial Officer of TELUS, said, “The actions we are taking establish the financial conditions for strong, profitable growth and durable, compounding free cash flow growth.” He added that reducing capital intensity, combined with a disciplined focus on operational efficiency across the business, will reinforce the path forward. It should also create lasting value for shareholders.

TELUS is not solely reliant on its core telecom business for growth. Tech-driven subsidiaries like TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture and TELUS Digital will help drive recovery.

Speculative turnaround

At $12.31, TELUS is down 27.6% year-to-date. While the 6.9% dividend yield is still attractive, the operational turnaround remains speculative. Selling pressure will likely persist until there’s evidence of accelerating free cash flow and balance sheet deleveraging. Existing shareholders may choose to hold for the income, but buyers should stay on the sidelines.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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