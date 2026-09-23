2 Things Canadian Investors Need to Know From This Week’s Investment Summit and Fed Headlines

New business-friendly incentives like the Productivity Mega Deduction could make Canada more competitive over time, strengthening the case for long-term TSX exposure (for example, through VCN).

The Canada Investment Summit might be a new event for investors to pay close attention to as we learn just a bit more about the national economic strategy, which, in my view, has been made that much more critical amid this ongoing artificial intelligence revolution.

In any case, with Prime Minister Mark Carney taking to the stage, it’s not hard to imagine many Canadian investors asking questions about what the strategy ahead and the $500 billion worth of commitments could entail.

Undoubtedly, that’s a pretty penny, and the implications for long-term investors could have the potential to be great. For the most part, though, I do think that we could be looking at a rising tide that lifts most boats kind of scenario. Whether we’re talking about private investments in major airports, more business-friendly tax incentives, a sovereign fund, or something else, Canadians should certainly be in the know as the nation gets serious about convincing the world to invest in Canada.

In any case, here are a few key takeaways from the latest summit that make a stronger case for investing in Canada, even as the U.S. stock market continues to hog the limelight, thanks in part to its Magnificent Seven giants and all the AI firms that hold most promise for growth-savvy investors.

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As the AI boom takes off, Canada is looking that much more investable

Look for AI to play an even bigger role in the years ahead, as Canada looks to become less of an under-the-radar place for foreign investment and more of a go-to place for investors looking to place bets on critical energy, infrastructure, and even the AI revolution. For the most part, the Canada Investment Summit, I think, has done a decent job of making the nation a more compelling place to put money to work.

While Canada won’t be nearly as hot or growthy as the U.S., I think that the latest investment summit outlines the opportunities that could help the nation move ahead in this new era driven by AI and, of course, physical infrastructure assets, which AI cannot replace. Perhaps it’s these critical pieces of infrastructure (think pipelines, airports, and all the sort) that possess some of the widest moats amid the AI-driven disruption and displacement it’ll have on the global economy.

Canada is poised to become more competitive on the business front

Undoubtedly, the all-new Productivity Mega Deduction (a serious tax deduction that could give businesses a huge shot in the arm) may very well give Canadian firms, especially those involved in AI and disruptive tech, a nice competitive jolt.

While time will tell how the deduction goes, Canada looks to become more competitive for businesses and the world’s investment dollars; I think it’s a fascinating development to keep tabs on. Could it be that U.S. tech firms have an incentive to move north of the border rather than having Canadian businesses move south of the border for a change? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, I think the case for buying and holding the TSX Index, like Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX: VCN), is as strong as ever. While not every move will be a needle-mover for the index, I think that the Canada discount, at least when it comes to valuations in relation to comparable U.S. firms, might just have what it takes to narrow over the long haul.

And, in my opinion, that bodes very well for long-term investors looking to stay invested in Canada as a new wave of tech hits at a time when the world is waking up to the opportunities to be had in America’s neighbour to the north. As for the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) headlines, it feels like the market has come to terms with the hike and the more to come as Chairman Kevin Warsh looks to stomp out inflation and go from there.