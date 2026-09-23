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This Quality Stock Has Fallen: I Don’t Think the Business Is Broken

Aritzia’s stock is down nearly 30%, but the business just posted one of its best quarters ever.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Aritzia’s revenue and comparable sales surged, with especially strong growth in the U.S. and online.
  • Profitability improved too, as margins expanded and management guided for strong revenue and EBITDA this year.
  • The drop makes valuation more reasonable, but fashion, tariffs, and heavy spending still add risk.

A falling stock price can mean two very different things. Sometimes investors have finally discovered the business is in trouble. Other times, an excellent company simply spent too long carrying a price tag that assumed nothing would ever go wrong.

The second situation is far more interesting. That’s what I see happening with Aritzia (TSX: ATZ).

Shares recently traded around $123, almost 30% below their 52-week high of $174.52. Normally, that kind of decline would send me hunting through the earnings report for something unpleasant hiding between adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and inventory.

Instead, Aritzia just reported one of the strongest quarters in its history.

crisis concept, falling stairs

Source: Getty Images

Into earnings

First-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue surged 43% year over year to $951 million. Comparable sales, which measure growth from established boutiques and digital channels rather than simply adding new stores, jumped an extraordinary 35%.

Demand was strong across Canada, the United States, physical stores, and digital channels. U.S. revenue climbed 55%, while digital revenue increased 56%. That U.S. number is particularly important. Canada created Aritzia. America could make it enormous.

The United States already generates about two-thirds of company revenue, yet Aritzia remains a relatively small retailer compared with the size of the American market. Management plans to continue opening boutiques while increasing digital sales and broader brand awareness. That’s a growth runway I’d happily keep watching for years.

Growth and profit

Rapidly expanding retailers can produce wonderful sales numbers while setting fire to margins. Aritzia is moving the other way. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 81% to $192 million last quarter. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 410 basis points to a first-quarter record of 20.1%. That improvement is especially impressive given the tariff pressures retailers have been navigating.

Management expects fiscal 2027 revenue of roughly $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin around 19.5%. So, the investment thesis isn’t simply “maybe Americans eventually discover Aritzia.” They already have. The question is how much larger the business can become.

Considerations

My biggest complaint about Aritzia has often been simple. That everyone knows it’s good. Quality becomes considerably less attractive when the share price demands perfection. At roughly $123, Aritzia now trades around 24 times forward earnings. That’s hardly bargain-bin territory. Yet it’s considerably more reasonable for a company growing revenue at this pace while expanding margins.

The stock’s decline has therefore improved the investment case without requiring deterioration in the underlying business. That said, fashion is famously unforgiving. Today’s must-have brand can become tomorrow’s pile of discounted sweaters surprisingly quickly. Aritzia must keep producing products customers actually want while expanding aggressively across the United States.

Tariffs remain another concern. The company also expects about $250 million in capital expenditures this year as it opens and repositions boutiques and supports future growth. A prolonged consumer slowdown could eventually hit demand as well. Those risks are why I’d build a position rather than throw every available dollar at the stock.

Bottom line

Still, look at what’s actually happened. The share price has fallen almost 30% from its high, revenue rose 43%, margins expanded, and U.S. sales rose 55%. Sometimes a selloff is the market warning investors that something has gone badly wrong. This one looks much more like an excellent business becoming cheaper.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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