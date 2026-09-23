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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 23

The TSX could see a weaker start today as metals prices reverse much of their previous session’s gains, while investors monitor developments in U.S.-Iran talks and the Canada-U.S. trade dispute.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite Index rose 326 points yesterday, driven by strengthening metals prices and diplomatic optimism, despite falling crude oil prices.
  • Curaleaf Holdings and Trekor Metals each soared over 8%, while Hammond Power Solutions rose 7.9% following a $250 million manufacturing expansion announcement in Texas.
  • A sharp drop in metals prices signals a weaker start for TSX mining stocks today, with attention on U.S.-Iran talks and the unresolved Canada-U.S. trade dispute.

The Canadian stock market continued to rise for a second consecutive day as strengthening metals prices, a recovery in trade-sensitive sectors, and renewed hopes for diplomatic progress in the Middle East helped improve investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged by 326 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 36,336, extending its quarter-to-date gains to 4.2%.

Even as continued declines in crude oil prices pressured energy stocks, solid gains in most other key market sectors, including technology, healthcare, and mining, lifted the TSX benchmark.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Curaleaf Holdings and Trekor Metals were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each jumping by more than 8%.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSX: HPS.A) also climbed 7.9% to $275.18 apiece, making it among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rally in HPS stock came after the Guelph-headquartered transformer maker revealed plans to expand its North American manufacturing capacity with a new facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hammond’s new facility is expected to initially add about $250 million in annual manufacturing capacity, with the potential to reach roughly $400 million upon full site build-out. The company plans to invest about $50 million in the initial phase, with production expected to begin in stages starting in the fourth quarter of 2027. The expansion is aimed at meeting growing transformer demand from data centres, electrification, and power infrastructure projects, boosting investor optimism about HPS’s long-term growth prospects.

Despite broader market optimism, however, Rogers Communications, Strathcona Resources, and TransAlta slipped by at least 2.8% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, BCE, Telus, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices fell sharply in early trading on Wednesday, reversing most of their gains from the previous session and pointing to a weaker start for TSX mining stocks today.

While no major economic releases are due, Canadian investors will continue to closely monitor developments surrounding the U.S.-Iran conflict after officials from the two countries held their first talks since June on Tuesday.

At the same time, investors may want to keep an eye on the unresolved Canada-U.S. trade dispute, which remains a source of uncertainty for trade-sensitive Canadian businesses.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bce and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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