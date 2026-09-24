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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 24

TSX investors will closely watch Canada’s latest retail sales data today, while mixed commodity prices, Canada-U.S. trade tensions, and Middle East developments could also shape market sentiment.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite fell 584 points on Wednesday, suffering its largest single-day decline in over three months due to falling metals prices, Canada-U.S. trade tensions, and rising Treasury yields.
  • Mining stocks plummeted, while Curaleaf Holdings rose 2.7% after its inclusion in the FTSE Canada All Cap Index.
  • Rising oil and gas prices may support TSX energy stocks at the open today, but ongoing metals losses and Canada-U.S. trade developments, alongside U.S. jobless claims and domestic retail sales data, could influence market direction.

Canadian stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as steep declines in metals prices, persistent Canada-U.S. trade tensions, and surging Treasury bond yields kept investors on edge. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 584 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 35,751, posting its biggest single-day percentage decline in more than three months.

Despite continued buying in healthcare stocks, massive declines in most other key market sectors, including mining, financials, and technology, intensified the selloff and dragged the TSX benchmark to a steep daily loss.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

As silver and copper prices registered big losses, mining shares like Endeavour Silver, Americas Gold and Silver, Aya Gold & Silver, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines dived by at least 6.9% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

On the flip side, Enerflex, Thomson Reuters, and Spartan Delta were the day’s top-performing TSX stocks, as they climbed by at least 2.8% each.

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings (TSX: CURA) were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the stock climbing 2.7% to $16.80 apiece. This rally in CURA stock, despite the broader market selloff, came after the cannabis company announced its addition to the FTSE Canada All Cap Index.

The inclusion became effective after the close of trading on September 18 and marked Curaleaf’s second major Canadian benchmark addition after joining the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2025. As this inclusion could expose Curaleaf’s shares to a broader group of passive and active institutional funds, the development helped support investor sentiment.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, TC Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and gas prices continued to rise in early Thursday trading, while metals prices across the board extended their losses. Given these mixed commodity market signals, strength in oil and natural gas could support TSX energy stocks at the open today, but another round of selling in mining shares may drag the commodity-heavy benchmark.

In addition to the monthly domestic retail sales figures, Canadian investors may also want to keep an eye on the latest jobless claims data from the U.S. this morning.

TSX investors will also monitor developments in the Canada-U.S. trade dispute. Recently, Prime Minister Mark Carney said a mutually beneficial agreement with Washington remains possible, while maintaining that Canada must retain the ability to deepen economic ties with the European Union and other partners.

Meanwhile, developments in the Middle East could keep energy markets on edge, which could add another layer of volatility to TSX trading today.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Aya Gold & Silver, Canadian Natural Resources, Enerflex, TELUS, and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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