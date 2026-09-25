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Dividend Investing Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated – This Stock Proves It

Dividend investing can be straightforward. See how Brookfield Infrastructure’s essential assets and quarterly payout make BIPC worth a closer look.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
Key Points
  • Brookfield Infrastructure offers exposure to essential services across utilities, transport, midstream energy, and data, providing diversified and reliable revenue streams.
  • The company reported a significant increase in funds from operations, largely driven by growth in data and midstream sectors, highlighting its robust income-generation capability.
  • With a dividend yield of 5.27%, Brookfield presents a strong dividend investing option, offering both income potential and the opportunity for reinvestment.

Dividend investing often gets a reputation for being complicated and requiring constant monitoring of different sets of numbers. I prefer to start that process by answering a simple question: What does the business own, and how does it turn those assets into cash?

A perfect example of putting that into practice is Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX: BIPC). The company gives investors exposure to businesses that are essential and relied upon by people every day. The cash those businesses generate helps Brookfield invest in growth and pay a quarterly dividend.

Let’s take a closer look at Brookfield.

truck transport on highway

Source: Getty Images

Dividend investing starts with the business

I already noted that Brookfield Infrastructure gives exposure to essential businesses. More specifically, the company operates those businesses across key segments of the market. That includes utilities, transport, midstream energy, and data.

That spans everything from electricity networks, rail and port assets, pipelines, and even data infrastructure. Each of those sectors provides a service that people and businesses rely on each day.

Let’s look at an example. Take electricity. Homes and businesses need power delivered whether the market is up or down. Railways earn money by moving goods, many of which are essential. Data infrastructure supports the growing needs of businesses and consumers.

Diversification is another advantage Brookfield offers. That’s because Brookfield isn’t reliant on any one sector for all of its income.

Adding to that appeal is how Brookfield earns that cash. Many of those businesses earn contracted or regulated revenue. That gives Brookfield a clearer view of future cash flow to support its dividend and invest for the future.

For an investor looking seriously at dividend investing, that’s a powerful combination of growth, reliability, and diversification.

Turning infrastructure into income

Now that we’ve looked at how Brookfield earns its money, the next step is its dividend.

In the second quarter of 2026, Brookfield reported US$702 million in FFO (funds from operations). That represents an increase over the $638 million from the same period last year. A large part of that increase can be traced back to growth in the data and midstream businesses.

As of the time of writing, Brookfield pays a quarterly dividend with a yield of 5.3%. That’s one of the better-paying dividends on the market and puts Brookfield near the top of the list of dividend investing options.

With that yield, investors who can drop $30,000 into Brookfield can expect to earn an income of over $1,500 each year. Even better, investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income can choose to reinvest it and let it compound until needed.

Brookfield is dividend investing made simple

Brookfield’s businesses are straightforward to describe. The company is also well-diversified across multiple growing segments of the market.

While that doesn’t mean Brookfield is without risk, it does mean that the company offers some diversification in addition to its growth and income potential.

In my opinion, Brookfield is a strong candidate for a long-term portfolio focused on dividend investing.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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