If you have $100,000 to invest today, here’s a mini four-stock portfolio that could earn you over $400/month of passive income.

Here’s What $100,000 in the Right Stocks Could Pay You Every Month

Dream Industrial & Choice Properties REITs: Allocate $50,000 split between them for stability and high yields (5.63% and 5.2%), earning $228.96 monthly.

A portfolio established with the right stocks can start to supplement your income with monthly dividends. While the number of monthly dividend stocks has decreased over the years, there are still several that are worth holding in a long-term portfolio.

If you had $100,000 to invest, here’s a four-stock portfolio that would earn you $416.42 every single month. Here’s how it would work.

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An industrial REIT for elevated monthly dividends

Real estate is one of the easiest places to look for monthly income. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) charge rents monthly and they pay most of that income back to unit holders.

If you want an elevated yield, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) is a good bet. This stock yields 5.6% today. It owns $7 billion of quality industrial properties and manages $10 billion of properties for others.

This REIT is solely focused on quality industrial properties (distribution, warehousing, and light manufacturing). These are mostly multi-tenant properties with a diverse mix of different tenants. Even with only 95% occupancy, it aims for mid-to-high single-digit cash flow growth in 2026.

A $25,000 investment in Dream would earn $118.56 monthly.

A safe retail REIT stock

If you want exposure to a different area of real estate, Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN) is an interesting play. This stock yields 5.2% today. It has an $18 billion portfolio composed of grocery-anchored retail properties, industrial/logistic buildings, and mixed-use assets.

Choice is Canada’s largest REIT. It focuses on necessity-based activities like grocery, dollar stores, hardware, banking, and pharmacies. Choice has a very stable portfolio with 97% occupancy. It is targeting low single-digit operating income growth, which could be significantly bolstered once it adds First Capital’s assets to its portfolio.

A $25,000 investment in Choice Properties would earn $109.40 monthly.

An industrial turnaround with monthly dividends

If you want to look outside of real estate, some industrial stocks pay monthly dividends. Richards Group (TSX: RIC) has a 4.5% yield today.

Traditionally, this company has been a packaging and plastics distributor. However, it has been pivoting its portfolio to distributing medical devices and consumables. This is opening up new markets, higher margins, and modest growth. The turnaround is taking some time. However, if you can be patient, you could see the stock rebound nicely.

A $25,000 investment in Richards Group would earn $95.81 monthly.

An energy stock for monthly income

If you don’t mind the volatility of energy stocks, Surge Energy (TSX: SGY) is a good stock for monthly income. It has a 4.6% yield today.

Surge has oil plays across Alberta and Saskatchewan. It generates just under 24,000 barrels of oil per day. Close to 90% of that production is oil.

With oil prices elevated over $90 right now, the company is generating very strong cash flows. Surge has 16 years of energy inventory on its current production assets. It continues to have a long runway to keep rewarding shareholders.

A $25,000 investment in Surge would earn $92.65 monthly.