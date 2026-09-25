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Manulife Stock Is a Top Stock to Buy If Interest Rates Stay Higher for Longer

Manulife combines rising earnings, a growing insurance business, and investment income that can benefit if rates stay elevated.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The Bank of Canada has held its policy rate at 2.25% since October 2025.
  • Manulife's second-quarter core earnings rose 12% to $1.92 billion.
  • Its latest reinsurance deal should reduce legacy long-term-care risk further.

Interest-rate cuts were supposed to make everything easier. Cheaper mortgages, cheaper borrowing, and higher stock valuations. Instead, the Bank of Canada has held its policy rate at 2.25% since October 2025. Inflation has remained above the 2% target, and the bank says upside risks have increased.

That doesn’t mean rates are heading higher, but could mean investors shouldn’t build a portfolio assuming cuts will arrive on schedule. That said, some businesses can work either way.

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Higher for longer

Higher rates create obvious losers. Borrowers pay more, highly leveraged companies face higher refinancing costs, and rate-sensitive sectors can lose some appeal. Insurers are different.

Life insurers collect premiums today against claims that can arrive years or decades later. They invest much of that money in bonds and other fixed-income assets designed to match those future obligations.

When older investments mature, higher market rates can let insurers reinvest at better yields. The benefit isn’t automatic because changing rates also affect liabilities, bond values, customer behaviour, and markets. Therefore, an insurer doesn’t necessarily need falling rates to make money. That’s one reason Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) catches my attention.

MFC

Manulife operates insurance, wealth management, and retirement businesses across Canada, Asia, and the United States. That mix gives it several earnings engines. Insurance premiums create long-term investment assets, while wealth management benefits as customers save and markets grow.

Second-quarter core earnings increased 12% year over year to $1.9 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) climbed 16% to $1.09, while core return on equity reached 16.3%. New business is growing too. Annualized premium-equivalent sales increased 21% to $2.7 billion.

Manulife is also dealing with an old problem. The company announced a deal in August to transfer biometric risk tied to $3.2 billion of long-term-care reserves to Munich Re. Once completed, Manulife expects its three recent long-term-care reinsurance transactions to have reduced its sensitivity to that legacy risk by 24%.

Reducing that exposure leaves a cleaner business for investors to value while management directs capital toward faster-growing markets, including Asia and wealth management. The balance sheet has improved at the same time. Manulife’s financial leverage ratio fell to 22.2% from 23.6% a year earlier.

Getting paid

Manulife currently pays $0.49 per share quarterly, or $1.94 annually. At $61.98, that produces a dividend yield of about 3.1%. The stock also trades around 13 times forward earnings. That’s not the cheapest Manulife has been, especially after a strong run, but earnings are rising and the risk profile is improving.

Investors looking for Canadian dividend stocks aren’t buying Manulife for the yield alone. The stronger thesis is dividend growth combined with expanding earnings and a business that can handle different rate environments. Holding shares inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with sufficient contribution room could also keep eligible dividends and capital gains tax-free.

That said, higher rates aren’t pure upside. They can pressure bond values, affect policyholder behaviour, slow borrowing, and create credit problems if households or businesses struggle with debt. Manulife’s wealth-management results also depend on market performance. The shares sit close to their 52-week high, so investors aren’t buying after a major selloff.

Bottom line

I wouldn’t buy Manulife because I expect rates to stay high forever. I’d buy it because it doesn’t need rapid rate cuts to make the investment case work.

Core earnings are growing, new business is expanding, legacy long-term-care risk is shrinking, and investors collect a dividend while management keeps improving the business.

If rates stay higher for longer, Manulife has ways to benefit. If they fall, its insurance and wealth businesses don’t disappear. That’s the flexibility I want when the rate outlook refuses to cooperate.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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