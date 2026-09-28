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Can Canadians Buy Stock in AST SpaceMobile?

U.S. equities can help build a diversified portfolio, offering exposure to industries that are less prominent in Canada.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Canadians can buy AST SpaceMobile shares through brokerages that offer access to U.S. stocks.
  • AST SpaceMobile is building a satellite-to-smartphone network and has partnerships with mobile operators and U.S. government customers.
  • The company reported $31.5 million in Q2 revenue, maintained 2026 guidance of $150 million–$200 million, and reported a $1.30 billion revenue backlog.

Canadian investors looking to diversify beyond the domestic market can gain exposure to a wide range of U.S.-listed companies, including AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS). Because AST SpaceMobile trades on the Nasdaq, Canadians can generally buy shares through a variety of online brokerages that provide access to U.S. securities. Investors should check their individual brokerage for availability, foreign-exchange costs, commissions, and any account-specific restrictions before placing a trade.

One of the main attractions of the U.S. stock market is its concentration of globally significant companies. For Canadian investors, U.S. equities can provide exposure to industries that are less represented on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Many of the world’s largest technology, healthcare, consumer, semiconductor, software, and communications businesses are listed on U.S. exchanges.

For Canadian investors, this means the U.S. market can complement a portfolio that already has substantial exposure to Canadian banks, energy producers, mining companies, and other domestically important sectors.

The objective does not necessarily have to be replacing Canadian investments with U.S. stocks. Instead, U.S. equities can form another component of a diversified portfolio, potentially increasing exposure to industries that are less prominent in Canada. AST SpaceMobile is an example of this broader opportunity set.

trails of light

Source: Getty Images

AST SpaceMobile is building a different kind of network

AST SpaceMobile is developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly with smartphones. Its satellite-to-smartphone technology gives investors exposure to a specialized segment of the communications and space industries that is underrepresented among Canada’s largest publicly traded companies.

Unlike traditional satellite communications systems that may require specialized equipment, AST SpaceMobile’s technology is designed to work with existing mobile devices. AST SpaceMobile has signed partnerships with several mobile network operators globally, which collectively represent a large subscriber base.

AST SpaceMobile’s long-term prospects appear solid

During the second quarter, it reported revenue of $31.5 million, compared with just $1.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue was driven primarily by commercial gateway deliveries and milestones associated with U.S. government contracts. AST SpaceMobile maintained its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $150 million to $200 million.

Supporting its longer-term investment case is the company’s reported revenue backlog of approximately $1.30 billion. The backlog includes contracted revenue with commercial partners and contract awards from the U.S. government. AST SpaceMobile also reported more than $125 million of U.S. government awards supporting national-security applications.

AST SpaceMobile’s opportunity extends beyond consumer mobile connectivity. The company is also targeting government and national-security applications, where resilient communications can be valuable. Potential applications include secure communications, emergency response, defense-related connectivity, and other mission-critical services.

The U.S. government has already awarded AST SpaceMobile notable contracts. This provides a solid revenue stream alongside commercial agreements with mobile network operators.

Bottom line for Canadian investors

Yes, Canadians can buy AST SpaceMobile stock through a brokerage that offers access to U.S. stocks. But the more important investment question is do adding U.S. equities improve the diversification and opportunity set of my portfolio? AST SpaceMobile can then be evaluated as one potential company within that much larger investment universe.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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