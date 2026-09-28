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How Much Would You Need to Feel Free to Work Less?

Your portfolio may not need to replace your whole salary before it can start buying back some of your time.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A $1,000 monthly income gap would require about $300,000 using an illustrative 4% withdrawal rate.
  • Working less can also mean giving up benefits, pension contributions, and other compensation.
  • RBC combines rising earnings with a dividend that has grown from $4.32 annually in 2021 to $7.04 today.

Financial freedom doesn’t have to mean retiring at 45 and never answering another email. Maybe it just means Fridays are yours.

Statistics Canada reported average employee wages of $37.02 per hour in August. At that rate, cutting one eight-hour workday each week represents roughly $15,400 of gross annual income.

Your investments don’t need to replace an entire salary to make that possible. They only need to start covering the income you’re willing to give up.

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Find the gap

Start with spending, not some enormous retirement number. Someone who needs another $1,000 per month to comfortably cut work hours has a $12,000 annual gap. Using an illustrative 4% annual portfolio withdrawal, covering that amount would require about $300,000 invested.

MONTHLY INCOME GAPANNUAL GAPPORTFOLIO AT 4%
$500$6,000$150,000
$1,000$12,000$300,000
$1,500$18,000$450,000
$2,000$24,000$600,000

A 4% withdrawal isn’t guaranteed to last, and taxes, investment returns, inflation, and retirement length can change the math. Work benefits count, too. Losing employer health coverage, pension contributions, bonuses, or matching programs can make one day off more expensive than simply dividing a salary by five. The useful number is the actual gap between the lifestyle you want and what reduced work would provide.

Build the bridge

This is where years of investing start buying something beyond retirement. A diversified portfolio can produce dividends while continuing to grow. Investors with contribution room can also build that portfolio inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where eligible withdrawals generally won’t create taxable income.

That flexibility could make cutting hours easier without immediately drawing heavily from retirement accounts. For the stock portion, I’d want companies capable of increasing both earnings and income over time. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is one that fits.

RY

RBC earns money across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. That mix means the investment case doesn’t depend on one corner of Canada’s economy behaving itself.

Third-quarter net income reached a record $6 billion, up 11% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 11% to $4.28. The bank’s common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio, a measure of its capital cushion, remained strong at 13.5%. RBC also returned $4 billion to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases.

The quarterly dividend is now $1.76 per share, or $7.04 annualized. At $281.35, that produces a yield of about 2.5%. The yield isn’t huge, but the growing payout is the point. Owning a collection of Canadian dividend stocks that increase their payments could let portfolio income shoulder a larger share of expenses over time.

Bottom line

RBC isn’t cheap after a strong run. The shares trade around 16 times forward earnings, above several recent historical levels. Banks also face credit risk. RBC recorded $1 billion of provisions for credit losses last quarter, and a weaker economy could push losses higher.

That makes diversification important. No one should base the ability to work less on a single bank continuing to perform perfectly. The number that lets you work less may be much smaller than the number required to retire completely.

If your portfolio can cover $500 or $1,000 of monthly expenses, dropping hours can become a financial decision instead of a someday fantasy. That’s what investing can eventually buy — not just money at 65, but more control over your time before you get there.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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