Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » RESP or RRSP? Where Should Your Next Contribution Go?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

RESP or RRSP? Where Should Your Next Contribution Go?

RESP grants can make the first education contribution attractive, but retirement savings shouldn’t disappear while parents fund their children.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A $2,500 RESP contribution can attract up to $500 of basic CESG.
  • The value of an RRSP deduction increases with your marginal tax rate.
  • Rogers offers a roughly 4.3% yield while stronger free cash flow could help reduce debt.

One contribution can earn a 20% government grant. Another can cut your taxable income. Choosing between a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) and a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) sounds like a contest between your kids and your retirement.

It doesn’t need to be. The better question is which account gives your next dollar the biggest advantage without leaving either goal unfunded.

woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Grab the grant

For many parents, the RESP deserves the first $2,500. The basic Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) adds 20% to the first $2,500 contributed annually for an eligible child. That’s as much as $500 deposited into the RESP. Families who qualify by income can receive another $50 or $100.

Unused CESG room also carries forward. With sufficient unused room, contributing $5,000 in one year can attract as much as $1,000 of basic CESG. That’s difficult to ignore. A RESP contribution doesn’t generate a tax deduction, though. That’s where the RRSP fights back.

Then check your tax rate

RRSP contributions can reduce taxable income. Your personal deduction room generally grows by 18% of the previous year’s earned income, up to the annual limit and adjusted for workplace pension participation. The 2026 RRSP dollar limit is $33,810. Suppose you have $2,500 available and sufficient room. Here’s what that could look like in various scenarios.

CONTRIBUTIONIMMEDIATE BENEFIT
$2,500 RESPUp to $500 basic CESG
$2,500 RRSP at 20% marginal tax rateAbout $500 tax reduction
$2,500 RRSP at 30% marginal tax rateAbout $750 tax reduction
$2,500 RRSP at 40% marginal tax rateAbout $1,000 tax reduction

The RRSP examples are simplified. Your actual tax savings depend on your province, taxable income, deductions, and credits. There’s another difference. RESP contributions eventually come back tax-free because they were made with after-tax money. Grants and investment earnings are generally taxable to the student when withdrawn for education.

RRSP withdrawals are generally taxable income for you. So the RRSP deduction isn’t free money. It’s a tax deferral that can become especially useful when contributions are deducted at a higher tax rate than withdrawals face in retirement.

Don’t choose automatically

I’d use a simple order and capture any employer retirement match first. That’s compensation you shouldn’t leave behind. Next, contribute enough to the RESP to capture available CESG.

After that, I’d look at retirement readiness. Parents behind on retirement shouldn’t keep stuffing the RESP while their own RRSP sits neglected. Kids have years to build careers. Retirement doesn’t come with an extension form.

That RRSP also needs investments capable of compounding for decades. One stock worth investigating is Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B).

RCI.B

Rogers owns wireless and cable networks alongside sports and media assets. Its acquisition of Shaw expanded its national scale, but heavy debt and weak wireless growth have weighed on the stock. That’s also why the valuation interests me.

Rogers currently trades at $46.98, around 9.7 times forward earnings. The current business isn’t booming. Second-quarter wireless service revenue slipped 0.5%. Yet free cash flow grew 6%, and management’s full-year outlook calls for $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion of free cash flow as capital spending declines. That cash can help reduce debt.

Rogers also pays $0.50 quarterly, or $2 annually, producing a yield around 4.3%. The dividend hasn’t grown since 2019, so I’d buy the stock for improving free cash flow and potential deleveraging rather than dividend growth. For parents building long-term retirement assets, that’s a different proposition from chasing the highest-yielding Canadian dividend stocks.

Bottom line

The RESP-versus-RRSP decision doesn’t need one permanent winner. Capture the RESP grant while it’s available. Use the RRSP more heavily when the tax deduction is valuable or retirement savings are falling behind. Then put those retirement dollars into investments you’re prepared to own through several market cycles when buying stocks in Canada.

Your kids deserve help starting adulthood. They probably don’t want that help to include financing yours.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock for People Who Are Tired of Worrying About Money

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock offers a 4.3% yield supported by regulated utility operations and a multibillion-dollar growth plan through 2030.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Why I Keep Passing on Telus and BCE for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Rogers may not offer the highest telecom dividend yield, but its improving cash flow, lower capital spending, and valuable sports…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian dividend stars might be getting oversold.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Your Cash Is Sitting There Doing Nothing: This Dividend Stock Won’t Let It

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Idle cash loses purchasing power to inflation. Capital Power stock offers investors a 4.6% yield, dividend hikes, and capital gains…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

What Could $5,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks Actually Pay You?

| Jitendra Parashar

A $5,000 investment split between these two Canadian stocks could generate roughly $222.50 in dividend income while keeping investors exposed…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Think You Know Your TFSA? These Questions Could Surprise You

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA looks simple until withdrawals, investment losses, and contribution-room rules start creating expensive surprises.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Snowball That Starts With Just 1 Share

| Demetris Afxentiou

One Canadian National share can begin a dividend snowball. See how reinvesting Canadian National Railway dividends can steadily build income…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend stocks offer investors a blend of reliable income, strong businesses, and attractive long-term growth opportunities.

Read more »