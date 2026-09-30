These five Canadian companies have established businesses with long-term growth opportunities and could form a solid foundation for a patient portfolio.

New to Investing? Here Are 5 Canadian Stocks to Hold Forever

Intact Financial and Fortis add financial strength, dividends, and businesses built around recurring demand.

Your first few stock purchases could actually shape how you think about investing for years. That is why you may want to start with businesses that are easier to understand and less dependent on one big trend. Let’s look at five such Canadian stocks with simple business models that could be worth holding for many years.

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Canadian National Railway stock

If you are building a long-term portfolio from scratch, Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) offers the kind of durable business that can be easy to understand and hold. CN provides rail, intermodal, trucking, and supply chain services across North America. Its stock currently trades at $171.61 per share, giving the company a market cap of $104.1 billion.

In the second quarter of 2026, CN’s revenue climbed 11% year-over-year (YoY) as revenue ton miles increased 5%, mainly due to stronger grain and energy volumes.

Even better, CN raised its 2026 guidance and continues to plan roughly $2.8 billion in capital spending this year. Its extensive network, improving efficiency, and strong cash flow generation give this Canadian railway plenty of long-term appeal.

Intact Financial stock

Another stock worth considering for a long holding period is Intact Financial (TSX: IFC), which gives investors exposure to Canada’s property and casualty insurance industry. The insurer operates across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

IFC stock has slipped 6% over the last year as its recent results were pressured by elevated catastrophe and large losses. Intact’s second-quarter combined ratio rose to 94.9%, while net operating income fell 39% YoY to $3.17 per share. Still, its operating direct premiums written increased 4%, and book value per share grew 13% to $111.73.

Despite temporary challenges, Intact’s scale, strong balance sheet, and continued use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in pricing and risk selection could support profitable growth over time.

Dollarama stock

For new investors who prefer a straightforward growth stock, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) could definitely be worth considering. Its shares have climbed 233% over five years to currently trade at $184.91 each with a $49.7 billion market cap.

In its fiscal 2027 second quarter (ended on August 2), the discount retailer’s sales jumped 17.6% YoY with the help of domestic comparable-store sales growth, a larger store network, and a full quarter of Australian operations.

Along with that, its continued expansion in Canada and international markets gives the business several avenues to grow.

Fortis stock

If steady growth and dividend income matter more to you than the latest market trends, Fortis (TSX: FTS) could be another great addition to your portfolio.

Fortis owns regulated electric and gas utilities across North America. Its shares trade at $75.24 per share, giving the company a $38.7 billion market cap. At this price, it offers a 3.4% annualized dividend yield.

In the June quarter, Fortis earnings climbed to $0.78 per share from $0.76 a year ago as rate-base growth and higher retail electricity sales supported the results.

Moreover, Fortis expects to invest $28.8 billion over five years, supporting projected annualized rate-base growth of 7% through 2030. That growth is also expected to support annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2030, making Fortis an attractive Canadian stock for long-term investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock

My final forever pick returns to essential infrastructure with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP), or CPKC, and its unique three-country freight network. Following a 20% rally over the last year, CP stock currently trades at $122.61 per share with a market cap of $107.9 billion. At this price, the stock has a 0.9% dividend yield.

In the second quarter, CPKC’s revenue and earnings continued to climb. Overall, the company’s three-country rail network remains the heart of its long-term potential. For investors searching for a Canadian stock with durable infrastructure assets and a long growth runway, CPKC remains an attractive buy-and-hold Canadian stock.