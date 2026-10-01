Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is This 12.2%-Yielding Stock too Good to Be True?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Is This 12.2%-Yielding Stock too Good to Be True?

Allied Properties REIT’s 12.2% yield looks tempting, but investors should weigh weakening cash flow against its improving leasing and debt-reduction efforts.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • Allied Properties REIT offers a 12.2% annualized yield after its unit price fell about 66% over the last year.
  • The REIT’s second-quarter AFFO dropped 46.9% YoY, and the AFFO payout ratio reached 104.5%, keeping distribution coverage in focus.
  • Improving leasing and a roughly $500 million disposition program could support deleveraging and a potential longer-term recovery.

There is a big reason experienced dividend investors usually get nervous when a stock’s yield moves into double digits. Although a payout with a double-digit yield can create a lot of income, it can also disappear quickly if the business can’t support it.

Let’s take a closer look at a Canadian dividend stock that’s currently yielding 12.2% and find out whether its fundamentals are strong enough to support that dividend payout in the long run.

workers walk through an office building

Source: Getty Images

Why Allied’s yield is so high

The stock I’m talking about here is Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AP.UN). This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates urban workspace in major Canadian cities, with a large presence in Toronto and Montréal. Its portfolio includes office, retail, and flexible workspace properties.

After tanking by nearly 66% over the last year, AP.UN stock currently trades at $7.15 per share with a market cap of about $1.3 billion. That steep decline has pushed Allied’s annualized yield to 12.2%.

That massive selloff is mainly due to pressure on the business. In the second quarter, Allied’s rental revenue fell 3.1% year-over-year (YoY) to $140.5 million. Its operating income dropped 12.7% YoY as non-renewals, dispositions, lower development fee income, decapitalized operating costs, and a retroactive property tax assessment all weighed on its results.

The payout is where the risk shows up

The REIT’s funds from operations (FFO) dived 31% YoY to $47.5 million in the second quarter, while its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) dropped 46.9% YoY to $33.7 million.

More importantly for income investors, Allied’s second-quarter AFFO payout ratio reached 104.5%. Its distributions are expected to remain above cash available to Allied in the near term, although that gap should improve as asset-sale proceeds reduce debt and lease-up activity supports the portfolio. For now, the REIT plans to maintain monthly distributions at an annualized rate of $0.72 per unit.

In this case, leverage is another issue to watch. Last quarter, Allied’s net debt-to-annualized adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio stood at 12 times, while its interest coverage ratio was 1.9 times. But the company is targeting a mid-11 times net debt-to-EBITDA ratio by year-end.

What could turn the story around

Even with those risks in the near term, investors with the risk appetite may want to consider this high-yield stock today.

Notably, Allied ended the second quarter with occupied and leased area of 84.4% and 86.7%, respectively, both ahead of expectations. Its total leasing pipeline increased 11% during the quarter and was up 33% from the start of 2026.

Meanwhile, its focus on asset sales could also help. The company completed $243 million of dispositions by the end of the second quarter, with another $78 million firm. That brought its secured year-to-date proceeds to about $321 million. With this, the REIT remains on track toward roughly $500 million of 2026 dispositions, and it plans to use those proceeds to repay debt.

That’s why for investors comfortable with turnaround risk, Allied’s beaten-down unit price and 12.2% yield make its stock interesting today. Still, with AFFO under pressure and payout coverage stretched, that income comes with a significant risk as its recovery now depends heavily on better leasing, successful asset sales, and continued deleveraging.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

You’ve Maxed Your TFSA – Now What?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Maxed your TFSA? These three Canadian growth stocks can help investors keep building wealth while they plan their next investing…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Tier 6.8% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian monthly dividend stock is a great combination of a 6.8% annualized yield, monthly cash distributions, and a highly…

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Noise: Why Cascades Packaging Could Outlast the Trade War

| Jitendra Parashar

Cascades stock has rallied 73% over the last year, and improving profitability, lower debt, and tariff-mitigation efforts could help keep…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

The Best Ways to Invest in the TSX Near All-Time Highs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Learn how to invest in the TSX near all-time highs with a broad-market ETF, a lower-volatility option, and a proven…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $40,000 Into a TFSA Income Machine

| Robin Brown

Want to earn $1,770 of extra dividend income? Here's how to structure a TFSA portfolio for a mix of income,…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Build a Strong Canadian Income Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer investors two different ways to build dependable passive income while still keeping long-term growth…

Read more »

dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal
Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Are Hitting Canadian Manufacturers: I’d Buy This Essential-Service Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff uncertainty is pressuring Canadian manufacturers, making essential-service businesses an attractive source of portfolio diversification.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Dividend Champion Has Raised Its Payout for 52 Straight Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Fortis pairs a 52-year dividend-growth streak with a $28.8 billion capital plan aimed at supporting steady long-term expansion.

Read more »