Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Canadian Dividend Champion Has Raised Its Payout for 52 Straight Years
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

The Canadian Dividend Champion Has Raised Its Payout for 52 Straight Years

Fortis pairs a 52-year dividend-growth streak with a $28.8 billion capital plan aimed at supporting steady long-term expansion.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.
  • The stock offers a 3.4% annualized dividend yield at $75.23 per share.
  • Fortis targets 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2030.

A stock’s long dividend streak can be impressive, but it can also make investors wonder how much longer it could really continue. After 52 straight years of increases, that is a fair question to ask. And the answer may depend on whether the company still has enough growth ahead to support higher payments.

In one TSX-listed dividend champion’s case, the business isn’t standing still but is investing heavily across its utility network, expanding its rate base, and planning billions of dollars in capital spending through 2030. Those projects could help support earnings growth and future dividend increases in the years to come.

In this article, I’ll look at one Canadian dividend stock whose past record is already remarkable, but whose future plans may be just as important.

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Fortis stock

Fortis (TSX: FTS) earned its dividend-champion status over more than five decades, and the next chapter in its growth story is backed by a massive $28.8 billion capital plan.

Headquartered in St. John’s, it’s a diversified regulated electric and gas utility with operations across Canada, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. After gaining 8% in the last year, its shares recently traded at $75.23 per share, giving the company a market cap of about $38.7 billion. At the current price, it also offers a 3.4% annualized dividend yield.

That steady share-price performance has mainly been backed by its stable earnings growth and continued progress on the company’s investment plans despite macroeconomic uncertainties. Interestingly, Fortis’s net earnings rose about 3% year-over-year (YoY) in the second quarter to $396 million. Rate base growth across its utilities and higher retail electricity sales at UNS Energy backed that improvement.

For the first half of the year, the utility firm posted net earnings of $897 million, up about 2% YoY. However, its earnings per share remained unchanged at $1.76, partly because the weighted average number of shares increased, largely through Fortis’s dividend reinvestment plan.

Why its dividends still have room to grow

A company’s solid payout track record looks even more compelling when you connect it with its growth. And Fortis will not disappoint you on that front.

The company invested about $2.7 billion in capital during the first half of 2026, as its $5.6 billion annual capital plan remains on track. Its broader five-year plan calls for $28.8 billion of investment from 2026 through 2030. Fortis expects that spending will increase its midyear rate base from $42.4 billion in 2025 to $57.9 billion by 2030, reflecting a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Beyond that plan, Fortis is also pursuing additional growth opportunities by targeting transmission investments, grid resiliency projects, renewable gas infrastructure, and projects tied to rising electricity demand.

Most importantly for dividend investors, the Canadian utility giant expects its long-term rate base growth to support annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2030. After 52 consecutive years of increases, that guidance shows that dividend growth still remains an important part of the company’s long-term strategy. That’s why for investors seeking dependable income, Fortis looks attractive right now.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $40,000 Into a TFSA Income Machine

| Robin Brown

Want to earn $1,770 of extra dividend income? Here's how to structure a TFSA portfolio for a mix of income,…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Build a Strong Canadian Income Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer investors two different ways to build dependable passive income while still keeping long-term growth…

Read more »

dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal
Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Are Hitting Canadian Manufacturers: I’d Buy This Essential-Service Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff uncertainty is pressuring Canadian manufacturers, making essential-service businesses an attractive source of portfolio diversification.

Read more »

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks for Beginner Investors

| Sneha Nahata

These top TSX stocks are positioned to navigate economic uncertainty and deliver solid total returns through capital gains and dividends.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000 for a TFSA? This Dividend Stock Could Start Paying You Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 TFSA investment can already start generating tax-free dividend income without chasing an extreme yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Mistake Most Canadians Are Making

| Jitendra Parashar

Your 2026 TFSA dollar limit may be $7,000, but your actual room can be very different.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Still a Buy? Here’s My Verdict

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Down 60% from its peak, BCE stock now offers a 6.1% yield. Is this Canadian telecom giant a dividend trap…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Habits That Work While Saving But Backfire in Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These two common TFSA habits may become less effective once you enter retirement.

Read more »