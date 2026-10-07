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Brent Oil Is at US$100: Is Canadian Natural Resources Stock Still Worth Buying?

CNQ’s stronger production outlook offers a better reason to buy than simply chasing US$100 oil.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Brent and WTI aren’t interchangeable with the price CNQ ultimately realizes.
  • The dividend yields roughly 3.6%, but investors should include abandonment spending when assessing cash flow.
  • A gradual purchase leaves room for the next commodity-price retreat.

An oil rally can make an energy portfolio look brilliant and a trip to the petrol station feel like a personal attack. Owning the producer seems like a reasonable way to get some of that money back.

The problem is that US$100 oil can make almost every producer look healthier than it really is.

Brent crude remained above US$100 on October 5 before dipping, while West Texas Intermediate traded below US$90. Canadian producers don’t simply collect whichever number makes the better headline. What ultimately reaches shareholders depends on the oil produced, transportation costs, royalties, taxes, operating expenses and the money required to keep those barrels flowing.

That makes today’s oil boom useful, though that doesn’t quite make valuation optional.

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

Follow the barrel

The first question I’d ask is whether a producer can generate attractive cash flow when oil is considerably cheaper. That’s important because commodity cycles can make investors feel wealthiest precisely when risk is increasing. A dividend funded comfortably at US$70 oil looks very different from one requiring triple-digit prices to survive.

Investors looking through Canadian dividend stocks should therefore focus on the cash left after necessary spending rather than celebrate revenue alone. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) has the scale to make that calculation interesting.

More than expensive oil

CNQ produces oil and natural gas across a massive portfolio, including long-life oil-sands assets. Those properties can support production for decades, reducing the need to constantly replace the entire resource base. Its second-quarter update raised production guidance after strong drilling results and acquisitions. Planned operating capital remained around $6 billion.

That’s encouraging, but there’s an important wrinkle. The operating-capital figure doesn’t include everything the company must eventually spend. CNQ separately expects roughly $993 million of abandonment spending before recoveries. Closing wells and cleaning up assets isn’t optional simply because it sits outside an operating-capital headline.

That’s why I’d judge the dividend after the entire business gets paid. CNQ currently pays $0.63 quarterly, or $2.50 annually. At a recent $68.68, that’s a yield around 3.6%. That income is useful. The bigger opportunity is what CNQ can do with excess cash when energy prices cooperate.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$68.68145$2.50$362.50Quarterly$9,958.60

Considerations

Oil prices remain the obvious risk. A production interruption can also arrive at precisely the wrong point in the cycle, while acquisitions can add both barrels and obligations. At $68.68, I wouldn’t buy CNQ because Brent happens to have three digits in front of it. I’d buy only if the stock still works under a much less exciting oil-price assumption.

For investors holding shares inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), dividends and gains can generally compound tax-free, provided sufficient contribution room is available. That makes a durable producer far more useful than chasing one unusually profitable quarter.

Bottom line

CNQ’s higher production and enormous asset base give it plenty of ways to benefit from expensive oil. The more important question is what remains for shareholders after operations, capital spending and eventual cleanup are funded.

I’d start with a manageable position and leave room for the inevitable day when crude stops cooperating. If CNQ still produces attractive per-share cash flow, then today’s boom could become a bonus instead of the entire investment thesis.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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