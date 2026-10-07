Quebec Just Elected a PQ Minority: This Canadian Stock Doesn’t Need a Political Winner

The better question is whether management keeps buying shares at sensible prices.

Adjusted EPS rose about 15.4% with help from both profit growth and buybacks.

Quebec voters delivered a political earthquake Monday night. That said, investors don’t necessarily need to rearrange their portfolios with the furniture.

The Parti Québécois won 59 seats and about 28% of the vote, returning to power after more than a decade. Yet it fell short of the 64 seats needed for a majority. The Liberals won 40 seats, the Conservatives 19 and Québec Solidaire nine, while the outgoing Coalition Avenir Québec was shut out entirely.

That creates plenty for political watchers to debate, including how a minority PQ government approaches economic policy and its longer-term sovereignty agenda. For investors, however, there’s a simpler question. How much could Quebec politics actually change the earnings of the company they own?

For Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD), the answer looks considerably smaller than Monday night’s headlines.

Source: Getty Images

Headquarters aren’t revenue

A company’s headquarters tell you where executives go to work. They don’t necessarily tell you where shareholders make their money. Couche-Tard is based in Laval, Que., but its convenience-store and fuel network stretches across North America and Europe through brands including Circle K.

That geographic reach matters even more after the election. A minority government will need opposition support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes, making Quebec’s precise policy path less predictable.

Taxes, labour rules, and other provincial policies can still affect Couche-Tard’s Quebec operations. Yet its long-term earnings depend on thousands of stores, millions of customers and numerous jurisdictions. That makes Couche-Tard one of the Canadian blue-chip stocks I’d assess primarily on operating results rather than Monday’s seat count.

Look inside the store

Couche-Tard earns money from fuel, merchandise, food and other services. Fuel creates enormous revenue, but expensive petrol doesn’t necessarily create enormous profit. What matters is the margin Couche-Tard earns and whether drivers keep walking into the store after filling up.

The latest quarter gives investors something more useful than election speculation. Fiscal first-quarter 2027 adjusted diluted earnings climbed to US$0.90 per share from US$0.78. Adjusted earnings increased to roughly US$827 million from US$737 million, while the diluted weighted-average share count declined. That means better earnings and buybacks worked together, and that’s the election-night arithmetic I’d rather own.

A smaller share count also gives every remaining share a slightly larger claim on future earnings. Still, buybacks work best when management purchases shares below a sensible estimate of their value. Repurchasing overpriced stock is just overpaying with extra steps.

At a recent $76.15, Couche-Tard trades around 16 times trailing earnings. That valuation interests me far more than trying to predict whether the new government ultimately helps or hurts the shares. Its dividend yield remains small, so this is primarily a growth investment. Investors holding ATD inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally shelter eligible gains, but tax treatment won’t rescue an expensive purchase.

What changes now

The election does add political uncertainty. The PQ has returned to government and pledged another sovereignty referendum during its mandate, although leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has said it wouldn’t occur before U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office. The minority result also means the party can’t simply govern without support from other legislators.

That could create occasional volatility for Quebec-based stocks. For Couche-Tard, I’d treat that as background risk rather than the investment thesis. Higher fuel costs, weaker consumer spending and poor acquisitions can do considerably more damage to earnings than political headlines alone.

Bottom line

Quebec has a new government, and it’s a dramatic change, no question. A PQ minority, a revived sovereignty debate, and the complete disappearance of the former governing CAQ from the legislature.

Couche-Tard doesn’t need investors to predict what comes next. If earnings keep rising, stores keep performing and management retires shares at sensible prices, its global network can continue compounding long after Monday night’s winning speeches have ended.