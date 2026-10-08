These Canadian stocks have been paying and increasing their dividends for decades and are reliable bets for a beginner.

2 TFSA Dividend Stocks for a Beginner: Their Tickers and How Much to Buy

Starting with a manageable amount and gradually adding to those positions could help beginners build solid TFSA income.

Canadian stocks with a proven record of consistent and growing distributions can be a strong starting point for beginners investing through a TFSA.

For beginners, dividend stocks with a proven record of consistent, growing distributions can be a strong starting point for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Many of these companies are established large-cap companies with strong fundamentals, dependable earnings, and sustainable payout ratios. These characteristics can give investors greater confidence that the companies will continue paying and potentially increasing their dividends over the long term.

Getting started with investing does not require a large amount of money. Beginners can start with an amount that fits comfortably within their budget rather than committing thousands of dollars right away. For example, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000 for 2026, which can serve as a reasonable reference point for building an initial investment portfolio.

Starting with a manageable amount allows investors to gain exposure to established dividend-paying companies. Over time, investors can continue adding to their positions and work toward building a diversified portfolio designed to generate both income and long-term growth.

With that in mind, here are two dividend stocks that a beginner could consider for a TFSA.

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Dividend stock #1: Toronto-Dominion Bank

If you’re a beginner and want a dependable dividend stock for your TFSA, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is a strong option. TD is one of Canada’s largest financial institutions and has consistently rewarded shareholders with regular dividend payments and growth.

The Canadian banking giant has been paying dividends for decades. Moreover, its annual dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over the past decade.

TD currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, offering a yield of over 2.8% based on its recent closing price. While this yield may appear modest compared with some higher-paying Canadian dividend stocks, TD’s ability to consistently increase distributions, sustain payouts, and deliver solid growth prospects makes it a compelling investment.

The bank continues to benefit from diverse revenue sources. Further, its credit quality remains healthy, indicating resilient loan performance. TD’s focus on operational efficiency is another positive. Rising revenue and ongoing cost-reduction measures are helping support earnings and, in turn, shareholder distributions.

Looking ahead, steady performance in Canadian Personal Banking, continued momentum in Wealth Management and Insurance, and further efficiency initiatives could strengthen TD’s profitability. The bank also targets a sustainable long-term dividend payout ratio of 40%–50%, allowing it to retain capital for future growth.

Overall, TD’s improving earnings, solid credit quality, focus on strategic acquisitions, and a strong balance sheet provide a strong foundation for higher dividend payments over time.

Dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is a compelling dividend stock for beginners building a TFSA portfolio. The Canadian utility company has an exceptional record of rewarding shareholders, having raised its annual dividend for 52 straight years. Management anticipates dividend growth of 4% to 6% per year through 2030, while the stock currently offers a yield of approximately 3.4%.

Fortis generates stable cash flow through its regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution operations across North America. Its regulated business model provides relatively predictable revenue, helping support consistent shareholder distributions.

Fortis’ expanding rate base will drive its earnings and future distributions. The company plans to invest $28.8 billion in capital projects through 2030, expanding its rate base to $57.9 billion. That represents a 7% CAGR, creating room for higher regulated earnings and continued dividend increases.

Fortis also stands to benefit from long-term trends, including rising electricity demand, grid upgrades, and renewable energy investment.

Overall, Fortis’s reliable cash flow, expanding rate base, a strong dividend history, and visibility over future payouts make it a top income stock.

The bottom line

For a beginner, tickers like TD and FTS could be a reliable addition to a TFSA. These companies have a solid payout history and the strength to keep paying and increasing their dividends. Starting with a manageable amount and gradually adding to these positions could help beginners build a diversified portfolio focused on reliable income and long-term growth.