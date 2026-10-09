Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much Would You Need to Invest to Earn $100 a Month in Dividends?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

How Much Would You Need to Invest to Earn $100 a Month in Dividends?

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income in this uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
Key Points
  • CT Real Estate Investment Trust offers stable occupancy and dependable rental income, underpinned by long-term leases, efficient cost management, and financial flexibility, making it a strong candidate for sustaining high dividend yields, with a current yield of approximately 5.77%.
  • Whitecap Resources boasts a resilient financial performance with a diversified asset portfolio, robust cash flows, and ongoing growth investments, offering a 3.94% yield, though its performance is sensitive to commodity prices.

Monthly-paying dividend stocks can be an effective way to earn a steady stream of passive income, especially in today’s uncertain macroeconomic environment, marked by persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, rising bond yields, and restructuring driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). These regular payouts can supplement other income sources, help offset rising living costs, and allow investors to build long-term wealth. Reinvesting dividends can further boost returns through compounding.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
CRT.UN$17.00735$12,495.00$0.0818$60.12Monthly
WCP$18.51675$12,494.25$0.0608$41.04Monthly
Total$101.16Monthly

Against this backdrop, let’s explore two attractive monthly-paying dividend stocks for income-seeking investors. An investment of $25,000, split equally between these two stocks, could generate more than $100 in monthly dividend income, based on their respective dividend yields. Let’s examine their business fundamentals, dividend sustainability, and growth prospects to understand their long-term income potential.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN) owns 380 properties totaling 32 million square feet of gross leasable area. Canadian Tire anchors its portfolio, leasing approximately 92.1% of the space and providing dependable rental income. Long-term leases averaging 6.9 years and a 99.5% occupancy rate at the end of the second quarter further underscore the REIT’s operational stability.

CT REIT also benefits from an efficient cost structure, with general and administrative expenses accounting for just 3% of second-quarter revenue. Its internalized property management platform, cost-recovery agreements, and strategic insourcing initiatives support operating efficiency and profitability.

Financial flexibility further strengthens its growth prospects. The REIT has $311 million in cash and an unused committed bank credit facility, and access to an additional $187 million revolving credit facility from Canadian Tire. Its development pipeline includes 518,000 square feet of projects costing $354 million to develop. It can also expand through sale-leaseback transactions with Canadian Tire and third-party property owners.

With stable occupancy, predictable cash flows, and multiple growth avenues, CT REIT appears well positioned to sustain its distributions. It currently pays $0.08 per unit monthly, for an annual yield of approximately 5.8%. Given its sustainable dividend payouts and high yield, I believe CT REIT is an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

woman considering the future

Source: Getty Images

Whitecap Resources

Second on my list is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), an oil and natural gas producer with a diversified asset portfolio across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its multi-basin operations, broad commodity exposure, and low-decline, capital-efficient production base support resilient financial performance and healthy cash flows. With this reliable business model, the company has returned $3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2013 and has repurchased about $935 million in shares since May 2017. Its current monthly payout of $0.06 per share yields 3.9%.

Meanwhile, oil prices have strengthened in recent months amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and limited progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks. Elevated crude prices could bolster Whitecap’s cash flows and financial performance. The company is also investing in future growth, spending $1.1 billion on capital expenditures in the first half of the year and targeting $2.1 billion in total spending for the year. Its ongoing integration of Veren’s assets could unlock additional cost synergies and operational efficiencies. Furthermore, reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent and a 16.1-year reserve life index provide a solid foundation for long-term production.

Whitecap also strengthened its balance sheet, reducing net debt by $900 million to $2.5 billion in the first half and lowering its net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio to 0.5. With financial flexibility and growth opportunities, Whitecap offers income-seeking investors an attractive mix of monthly dividends and potential long-term growth, though performance remains sensitive to commodity prices.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income in Retirement: What Could Go Wrong?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is a proven way to create income in retirement but you must know the risks you need to…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

A 5% Monthly Payer I’d Buy for My TFSA: About $100 a Month on $24,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s largest residential landlord offers a high yield, reliable monthly income, and a tax-sheltered foundation for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Can Dividends Replace a Paycheque in Retirement?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can dividends in retirement replace your paycheque? Explore how Scotiabank, RioCan REIT, and Fortis can help build a steady retirement…

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

The Fees That Quietly Eat Into a Small Investment

| Andrew Button

Many funds charge outrageous fees, but broad market index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) usually…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The U.S. Dollar is Rising Again: Here’s What VFV Investors Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

VFV investors receive both U.S. equity returns and currency translation.

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

A Canada-India Trade Deal Could Be Big for Infrastructure: Is WSP Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

India could require roughly US$840 billion of urban infrastructure investment over 15 years.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Can Pay Into Your Nest Egg Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for monthly passive income? Discover why Canadian Net REIT’s safe 6% yield makes it a top dividend stock to…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus’s Dividend Still Reliable?

| Sneha Nahata

Even after the dividend cut, Telus offers a yield of about 6.6%, which appears compelling and attracts income investors.

Read more »