How Much Would You Need to Invest to Earn $100 a Month in Dividends?

Whitecap Resources boasts a resilient financial performance with a diversified asset portfolio, robust cash flows, and ongoing growth investments, offering a 3.94% yield, though its performance is sensitive to commodity prices.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust offers stable occupancy and dependable rental income, underpinned by long-term leases, efficient cost management, and financial flexibility, making it a strong candidate for sustaining high dividend yields, with a current yield of approximately 5.77%.

Monthly-paying dividend stocks can be an effective way to earn a steady stream of passive income, especially in today’s uncertain macroeconomic environment, marked by persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, rising bond yields, and restructuring driven by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). These regular payouts can supplement other income sources, help offset rising living costs, and allow investors to build long-term wealth. Reinvesting dividends can further boost returns through compounding.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY CRT.UN $17.00 735 $12,495.00 $0.0818 $60.12 Monthly WCP $18.51 675 $12,494.25 $0.0608 $41.04 Monthly Total $101.16 Monthly

Against this backdrop, let’s explore two attractive monthly-paying dividend stocks for income-seeking investors. An investment of $25,000, split equally between these two stocks, could generate more than $100 in monthly dividend income, based on their respective dividend yields. Let’s examine their business fundamentals, dividend sustainability, and growth prospects to understand their long-term income potential.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN) owns 380 properties totaling 32 million square feet of gross leasable area. Canadian Tire anchors its portfolio, leasing approximately 92.1% of the space and providing dependable rental income. Long-term leases averaging 6.9 years and a 99.5% occupancy rate at the end of the second quarter further underscore the REIT’s operational stability.

CT REIT also benefits from an efficient cost structure, with general and administrative expenses accounting for just 3% of second-quarter revenue. Its internalized property management platform, cost-recovery agreements, and strategic insourcing initiatives support operating efficiency and profitability.

Financial flexibility further strengthens its growth prospects. The REIT has $311 million in cash and an unused committed bank credit facility, and access to an additional $187 million revolving credit facility from Canadian Tire. Its development pipeline includes 518,000 square feet of projects costing $354 million to develop. It can also expand through sale-leaseback transactions with Canadian Tire and third-party property owners.

With stable occupancy, predictable cash flows, and multiple growth avenues, CT REIT appears well positioned to sustain its distributions. It currently pays $0.08 per unit monthly, for an annual yield of approximately 5.8%. Given its sustainable dividend payouts and high yield, I believe CT REIT is an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

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Whitecap Resources

Second on my list is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), an oil and natural gas producer with a diversified asset portfolio across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its multi-basin operations, broad commodity exposure, and low-decline, capital-efficient production base support resilient financial performance and healthy cash flows. With this reliable business model, the company has returned $3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2013 and has repurchased about $935 million in shares since May 2017. Its current monthly payout of $0.06 per share yields 3.9%.

Meanwhile, oil prices have strengthened in recent months amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and limited progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks. Elevated crude prices could bolster Whitecap’s cash flows and financial performance. The company is also investing in future growth, spending $1.1 billion on capital expenditures in the first half of the year and targeting $2.1 billion in total spending for the year. Its ongoing integration of Veren’s assets could unlock additional cost synergies and operational efficiencies. Furthermore, reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent and a 16.1-year reserve life index provide a solid foundation for long-term production.

Whitecap also strengthened its balance sheet, reducing net debt by $900 million to $2.5 billion in the first half and lowering its net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio to 0.5. With financial flexibility and growth opportunities, Whitecap offers income-seeking investors an attractive mix of monthly dividends and potential long-term growth, though performance remains sensitive to commodity prices.