This 6% Dividend Stock Can Pay Into Your Nest Egg Every Month

Looking for monthly passive income? Discover why Canadian Net REIT’s safe 6% yield makes it a top dividend stock to buy for your nest egg today.

Canadian income investors who relied on Slate Grocery Real Estate Investment Trust for monthly dividends received surprising news recently. With the U.S.-focused grocery landlord agreeing to a September 28 buyout deal set to close in early 2027, its steady monthly payouts have already disappeared. Coupled with ongoing portfolio reorganizations at major Canadian REIT peers like H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and a recent acquisition of First Capital REIT’s properties, real estate sector consolidation is actively shrinking the universe of high-yielding holdings. If you rely on commercial real estate distributions to power your monthly passive income stream, replacing those lost payments with a resilient alternative should be a top priority heading into the final quarter of this year.

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Canadian Net REIT: A tiny fortress built for reliable monthly dividends

Fortunately, high-quality dividend stocks remain available on the Toronto Stock Exchange. One standout candidate for Canadian portfolios is Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: NET.UN). It pays a reliable 6% distribution yield, paid directly to unitholders every month. The $130 million small-cap commercial landlord offers a compelling combination of defensive cash flow, exceptional payout coverage, and attractive long-term distribution growth potential.

Canadian Net REIT manages a specialized portfolio of 98 retail properties across Canada, spanning over 1.5 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). What makes this trust particularly appealing for conservative investors in October is its net-lease business model. Under a triple-net structure, tenants assume responsibility for property operating expenses, property taxes, and ongoing maintenance expenditures.

The REIT’s tenant roster is dominated by essential service providers, such as grocery chains, gas stations, and quick-service restaurants to minimize operational volatility. By shifting overhead costs onto tenants, Canadian Net REIT effectively protects its operating margins against Canadian inflationary pressures. Paired with a perfect 100% occupancy rate heading into the third quarter of 2026 and a long weighted average lease term of 5.7 years, the trust boasts high visibility into its future cash flows.

Unparalleled distribution safety

From a balance sheet and distribution safety perspective, Canadian Net REIT shines brightest right now. The trust pays monthly distributions of $0.03 per unit, with payouts already formally declared through December 2026. With units recently trading around $5.96 per unit, that equates to a juicy 6% annualized yield.

More importantly for risk-conscious investors, the trust reported an Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio of just 54% during the first half of 2026. In the REIT asset class, an AFFO payout ratio in the mid-50% range represents a massive safety buffer. It guarantees that your monthly passive income stream is anchored by distributable cash flow, while providing management ample retained capital to pay down mortgages and fund strategic expansion without diluting unitholders.

Proven growth at a discounted price

The trust’s growth trajectory further reinforces the bull case. Over the past five years, Canadian Net REIT expanded rental revenue at a 12.6% compound annual growth rate. Rental income growth has supported a remarkable 14-year history of distribution increases. During the first six months of 2026, rental revenue grew 3.3% year-over-year, propelling funds from operations (FFO) per unit up by 3%. As Chief Executive Officer Kevin Henley highlighted in the recent earnings report, growth continues to be driven by organic rent step-ups, proactive lease renewals, and disciplined acquisitions, including a single-tenant facility in Quebec added late in the second quarter.

At current prices, Canadian Net REIT trades at an inviting valuation relative to its strong operational performance. Units trade at a cheap single-digit forward price-to-AFFO multiple of 9.1. Canadians looking to secure a durable monthly passive income stream and nourish their nest eggs for years to come could scoop up some Canadian Net REIT units today.