Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 6% Dividend Stock Can Pay Into Your Nest Egg Every Month
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

This 6% Dividend Stock Can Pay Into Your Nest Egg Every Month

Looking for monthly passive income? Discover why Canadian Net REIT’s safe 6% yield makes it a top dividend stock to buy for your nest egg today.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
Key Points
  • Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV:NET.UN) is a promising source of resilient monthly passive income. Units pay a juicy but reliable 6% distribution every month, supported by a defensive triple-net lease model anchored by essential service tenants.
  • The REIT exhibits ironclad payout safety, highlighted by an exceptionally conservative AFFO payout ratio that offers a massive safety cushion, leaving cash available for growth acquisitions.
  • A perfect 100% portfolio occupancy rate alongside a 14-year history of steady distribution increases makes the small REIT attractive for monthly passive income.

Canadian income investors who relied on Slate Grocery Real Estate Investment Trust for monthly dividends received surprising news recently. With the U.S.-focused grocery landlord agreeing to a September 28 buyout deal set to close in early 2027, its steady monthly payouts have already disappeared. Coupled with ongoing portfolio reorganizations at major Canadian REIT peers like H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and a recent acquisition of First Capital REIT’s properties, real estate sector consolidation is actively shrinking the universe of high-yielding holdings. If you rely on commercial real estate distributions to power your monthly passive income stream, replacing those lost payments with a resilient alternative should be a top priority heading into the final quarter of this year.

shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Net REIT: A tiny fortress built for reliable monthly dividends

Fortunately, high-quality dividend stocks remain available on the Toronto Stock Exchange. One standout candidate for Canadian portfolios is Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: NET.UN). It pays a reliable 6% distribution yield, paid directly to unitholders every month. The $130 million small-cap commercial landlord offers a compelling combination of defensive cash flow, exceptional payout coverage, and attractive long-term distribution growth potential.

Canadian Net REIT manages a specialized portfolio of 98 retail properties across Canada, spanning over 1.5 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). What makes this trust particularly appealing for conservative investors in October is its net-lease business model. Under a triple-net structure, tenants assume responsibility for property operating expenses, property taxes, and ongoing maintenance expenditures.

The REIT’s tenant roster is dominated by essential service providers, such as grocery chains, gas stations, and quick-service restaurants to minimize operational volatility. By shifting overhead costs onto tenants, Canadian Net REIT effectively protects its operating margins against Canadian inflationary pressures. Paired with a perfect 100% occupancy rate heading into the third quarter of 2026 and a long weighted average lease term of 5.7 years, the trust boasts high visibility into its future cash flows.

Unparalleled distribution safety

From a balance sheet and distribution safety perspective, Canadian Net REIT shines brightest right now. The trust pays monthly distributions of $0.03 per unit, with payouts already formally declared through December 2026. With units recently trading around $5.96 per unit, that equates to a juicy 6% annualized yield.

More importantly for risk-conscious investors, the trust reported an Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio of just 54% during the first half of 2026. In the REIT asset class, an AFFO payout ratio in the mid-50% range represents a massive safety buffer. It guarantees that your monthly passive income stream is anchored by distributable cash flow, while providing management ample retained capital to pay down mortgages and fund strategic expansion without diluting unitholders.

Proven growth at a discounted price

The trust’s growth trajectory further reinforces the bull case. Over the past five years, Canadian Net REIT expanded rental revenue at a 12.6% compound annual growth rate. Rental income growth has supported a remarkable 14-year history of distribution increases. During the first six months of 2026, rental revenue grew 3.3% year-over-year, propelling funds from operations (FFO) per unit up by 3%. As Chief Executive Officer Kevin Henley highlighted in the recent earnings report, growth continues to be driven by organic rent step-ups, proactive lease renewals, and disciplined acquisitions, including a single-tenant facility in Quebec added late in the second quarter.

At current prices, Canadian Net REIT trades at an inviting valuation relative to its strong operational performance. Units trade at a cheap single-digit forward price-to-AFFO multiple of 9.1. Canadians looking to secure a durable monthly passive income stream and nourish their nest eggs for years to come could scoop up some Canadian Net REIT units today.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income in Retirement: What Could Go Wrong?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing is a proven way to create income in retirement but you must know the risks you need to…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

A 5% Monthly Payer I’d Buy for My TFSA: About $100 a Month on $24,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s largest residential landlord offers a high yield, reliable monthly income, and a tax-sheltered foundation for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Can Dividends Replace a Paycheque in Retirement?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can dividends in retirement replace your paycheque? Explore how Scotiabank, RioCan REIT, and Fortis can help build a steady retirement…

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

The Fees That Quietly Eat Into a Small Investment

| Andrew Button

Many funds charge outrageous fees, but broad market index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) usually…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The U.S. Dollar is Rising Again: Here’s What VFV Investors Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

VFV investors receive both U.S. equity returns and currency translation.

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

A Canada-India Trade Deal Could Be Big for Infrastructure: Is WSP Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

India could require roughly US$840 billion of urban infrastructure investment over 15 years.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

How Much Would You Need to Invest to Earn $100 a Month in Dividends?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income in this uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus’s Dividend Still Reliable?

| Sneha Nahata

Even after the dividend cut, Telus offers a yield of about 6.6%, which appears compelling and attracts income investors.

Read more »