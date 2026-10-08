A 9% Dividend Stock for a Monthly Retirement Cheque

New investors can scoop units at a massive 46.7% discount to their net asset value today.

New investors can scoop units at a massive 46.7% discount to their net asset value today.

Anchored by a 6.7-year average lease term and rising occupancy rates, the REIT's distributable cash flow is poised to grow as in-place rents sit significantly below current market rates

Anchored by a 6.7-year average lease term and rising occupancy rates, the REIT's distributable cash flow is poised to grow as in-place rents sit significantly below current market rates .

Securing a dependable stream of high-yield passive income is often top of mind for investors transitioning into retirement. While the broad Canadian market offers plenty of quarterly dividend options, few income investments match the cash flow predictability of pure-play industrial real estate that pays unitholders directly on a monthly schedule. Nexus Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN), a growth-oriented Canadian REIT, recently declared a monthly distribution of $0.05 per unit. At recent market prices around $7.05, this payout translates to a staggering 9% annualized yield, offering Canadian retirees an attractive dividend stream for compounding monthly income.

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Nexus Industrial REIT: A high-yield passive income play backed by long-term leases

Building a resilient retirement portfolio requires looking beyond current yields. To ensure your monthly dividend cheque remains reliable, it’s necessary to evaluate the underlying real estate assets generating that cash flow.

Following a deliberate transition from a diversified landlord into a focused industrial operator, Nexus Industrial REIT currently holds a portfolio of 87 properties comprising roughly 12.3 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Crucially for Canadian income-focused investors, the trust boasts a weighted average lease term of 6.7 years.

This extended duration means the portfolio should remain predominantly occupied by rent-paying logistics and warehousing tenants nearly seven years into the future, providing long-term earnings and cash flow visibility for your high-yield monthly passive income strategy.

Is the 9% distribution safe for Canadian retirees?

Admittedly, income investors should examine the Nexus Industrial REIT distribution’s recent stress test. The REIT caught market attention in its second-quarter earnings report when its normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio drifted to 102.2%. Because AFFO represents a REIT’s truest measure of recurring distributable cash flow after funding capital expenditures and leasing costs, a payout ratio exceeding 100% naturally sparks safety questions. However, management expects this uptick to prove temporary, anticipating the normalized AFFO payout ratio to average below 100% for the full year 2026.

Built-in growth: Positive rent spreads to provide a cash flow pathway

One key catalyst to bring Nexus REIT’s payout metrics back into safe territory is the trust’s significant organic rent growth potential. Portfolio occupancy recently inched higher to a tight 97%, while the industrial portfolio’s average in-place rents sit 14.9% below prevailing market rates across Canada. As existing lease agreements mature, Nexus is capturing substantial positive re-leasing spreads.

During the second quarter alone, management re-leased 380,000 square feet of renewals at an average 6% rental spread over expiring rates, pushing same-property net operating income higher. As these market-rate mark-ups combine with newly completed development projects and property acquisitions, distributable cash flow per unit should steadily grow over upcoming quarters.

An investment-grade balance sheet lowering capital costs

Equally encouraging for retirement investors is Nexus Industrial REIT’s balance sheet overhaul taking place in the background. Early this year, Nexus earned an investment-grade credit rating, unlocking access to lower-cost institutional debt. The trust capitalized on this credit enhancement by issuing an inaugural $500 million bond offering in the second quarter, followed by a $300 million debenture offering in September. By refinancing expensive bank credit lines with lower-cost fixed-rate debt, Nexus is structurally lowering its weighted average cost of capital and safeguarding future cash flow for unitholders.

Deep value income opportunity at a 47% discount

The final element of an investment idea on Nexus Industrial REIT is its valuation. Going into the third quarter, the trust reported a net asset value (NAV) of $13.23 per basic unit. Trading around $7.05 at writing, REIT units sell at a massive 46.7% discount to their intrinsic real estate value today.

Even if higher Canadian bond yields prompt fair-value property markdowns, a near 50% discount offers an exceptionally wide margin of safety.

Nexus REIT presents a compelling retirement investment opportunity for contrarian investors targeting high-yield passive income. Its generous 9% monthly payout today, paired with substantial capital appreciation upside as the market eventually re-rates units higher toward its net asset value, may offer outsized long-term returns in a dividend portfolio.