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Canada’s Banking Regulator Watches Insurers Too: Is Manulife’s Dividend Still Safe?

Manulife’s dividend currently passes both an earnings-coverage test and a regulatory-capital test.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The quarterly dividend uses about 44.5% of current core EPS.
  • The operating insurer’s LICAT ratio is 136%.
  • A strong capital ratio supports the thesis but doesn’t guarantee shareholder distributions.

A dividend can look perfectly safe until the company needs the cash more than shareholders do.

For insurers, there’s an extra complication. A profitable quarter isn’t enough. The company also needs sufficient capital behind the promises it has made to policyholders. That gives dividend investors two numbers to watch instead of one.

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Two cushions

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) regulates federally regulated life insurers as well as banks. For insurers, an important measure is the Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test, or LICAT. OSFI’s supervisory target for the total ratio is 100%. A ratio comfortably above that level can indicate a stronger capital cushion.

Yet here’s the important bit. Regulatory capital isn’t simply a giant piggy bank waiting for shareholders. Capital can sit inside regulated subsidiaries and may be required to support insurance obligations. The parent company still needs earnings and accessible cash to fund dividends. That’s why I’d examine Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) using both tests rather than simply sorting Canadian dividend stocks by yield.

Test the payment

Manulife sells insurance and manages wealth across Canada, the United States and Asia. Second-quarter core earnings per share (EPS) reached $1.09. Its current quarterly dividend is $0.49. That means the dividend consumed roughly 44.5% of quarterly core EPS. Now make the earnings environment considerably uglier.

CORE EPS SCENARIODIVIDEND AS PERCENT OF CORE EPS
Current $1.0944.5%
25% lower59.3%
40% lower74.2%

Those aren’t Manulife forecasts. They simply show how much room exists before the payout becomes uncomfortable. The second cushion also looks healthy today.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reported a 136% LICAT ratio at June 30, well above OSFI’s 100% supervisory target. Neither number guarantees the dividend. Yet together, they make the current payment look considerably more defensible.

What $10,000 buys

At a recent $61.22, Manulife’s $1.94 annualized dividend yields roughly 3.2%. That works out to an average $26.35 per month, though the company actually pays quarterly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$61.22163$1.94$316.22Quarterly$9,978.86

Investors holding those shares inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally collect eligible investment income tax-free, provided sufficient contribution room exists.

Foolish takeaway

Insurance claims, weaker investment markets and legacy long-term-care exposure can all pressure earnings. Manulife has been transferring portions of its older long-term-care risk through reinsurance transactions. That’s useful risk reduction, not a magic eraser. The stock can also simply become too expensive. A safe-looking payout doesn’t prevent a share-price decline.

Manulife’s current dividend looks reasonably supported by both earnings and regulatory capital. I wouldn’t call it guaranteed, because it isn’t. I’d call it a payment with room to absorb a tougher environment.

If Manulife keeps shrinking legacy risk while growing its Asian and wealth businesses, future dividend increases could arrive from a stronger foundation rather than merely continuing an old habit.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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