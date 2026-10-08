This TSX stock offers a high yield, has a solid history of distributions, and is positioned to maintain its dividends over time.

How Much Would You Need to Invest to Earn $2,000 a Month in Dividends?

About $424,514 invested in this TSX stock could generate $2,000 in monthly dividend income.

This TSX stock offers a 5.6% yield and pays dividends monthly, backed by strong leasing demand and occupancy.

Investors aiming to generate $2,000 in monthly dividend income should consider Canadian stocks that offer attractive yields backed by strong fundamentals. While a high yield looks compelling, the payout’s sustainability matters most. Thus, companies that can consistently grow earnings and cash flow, and have a solid history of distributions are better positioned to maintain their dividends over time.

For example, if an investment generates a 5% annual dividend yield, an investor would need $480,000 in capital to produce $24,000 in yearly dividend income, or $2,000 per month.

Although the TSX has several companies that pay dividends monthly, some stand out for their track record of consistent income. Let’s take a closer look at one reliable monthly dividend payer that could help investors build a steady stream of passive income.

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A monthly dividend payer with a 5.6% yield

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) is a top monthly dividend payer offering a high and dependable yield. The REIT owns diversified industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S., focusing on urban centres and logistics hubs.

Its portfolio serves several areas of the industrial economy, including warehouses, light manufacturing facilities, outdoor storage sites, and last-mile distribution centres. This gives the REIT exposure to several areas of the industrial property market benefiting from structural tailwinds such as e-commerce growth, expanding supply-chain networks, and rising demand for strategically located distribution facilities.

Another factor supporting the REIT’s long-term prospects is the scarcity of suitable industrial land in large metropolitan markets. Companies increasingly seek strategically located facilities that provide convenient access to customers, highways, and transportation infrastructure. Limited supply in these desirable locations supports rental rate growth while helping maintain strong occupancy.

Strong occupancy and rental growth enable the REIT to generate stable cash flow, supporting its monthly payouts.

Dream Industrial currently distributes $0.06 per unit monthly. Based on its closing price of $12.71 on October 7, this translates to a dividend yield of approximately 5.6%.

Earn $2,000 a month in dividends

Dream Industrial REIT appears well positioned to maintain its dividend payments, supported by healthy leasing demand, high occupancy, and higher rents.

The REIT maintained its growth trajectory during the first half of 2026, with comparable-property net operating income (CP NOI) rising 8.9% year over year. Lease renewals at higher rates and contractual rent step-ups drove the improvement. By the second quarter, in-place and committed occupancy had reached 95%.

Leasing activity has also remained encouraging. Through July 31, 2026, Dream Industrial secured leases covering 3.3 million square feet across its wholly owned portfolio, at average rental rates 21.1% above previous or expiring rents. Across its broader industrial platform, the company completed approximately 2.4 million square feet of additional leasing involving vacant space and newly developed properties.

Net rental income increased 7.4% during the first six months of the year, benefiting from higher CP NOI, acquisitions, completed developments, property lease-ups, and growth in net property management income.

Dream Industrial is also investing in initiatives that could enhance its properties and create additional long-term value. Projects involving solar power, electricity procurement, EV charging stations, and battery storage could improve the portfolio’s sustainability while potentially creating new revenue streams and increasing the appeal of its properties to tenants.

At the same time, management continues to optimize the portfolio by selling non-core assets and reallocating capital toward higher-quality properties.

With rising rents, strong occupancy, portfolio optimization, and strategic investments supporting future earnings, Dream Industrial has several potential catalysts for sustained dividend growth.

At current price levels, an investment of approximately $424,514 in Dream Industrial REIT could generate over $2,000 per month in dividend income.