Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much Would You Need to Invest to Earn $2,000 a Month in Dividends?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

How Much Would You Need to Invest to Earn $2,000 a Month in Dividends?

This TSX stock offers a high yield, has a solid history of distributions, and is positioned to maintain its dividends over time.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
Key Points
  • High-yield Canadian stocks can help investors target $2,000 in monthly dividend income.
  • This TSX stock offers a 5.6% yield and pays dividends monthly, backed by strong leasing demand and occupancy.
  • About $424,514 invested in this TSX stock could generate $2,000 in monthly dividend income.

Investors aiming to generate $2,000 in monthly dividend income should consider Canadian stocks that offer attractive yields backed by strong fundamentals. While a high yield looks compelling, the payout’s sustainability matters most. Thus, companies that can consistently grow earnings and cash flow, and have a solid history of distributions are better positioned to maintain their dividends over time.

For example, if an investment generates a 5% annual dividend yield, an investor would need $480,000 in capital to produce $24,000 in yearly dividend income, or $2,000 per month.

Although the TSX has several companies that pay dividends monthly, some stand out for their track record of consistent income. Let’s take a closer look at one reliable monthly dividend payer that could help investors build a steady stream of passive income.

Forklift in a warehouse

Source: Getty Images

A monthly dividend payer with a 5.6% yield

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) is a top monthly dividend payer offering a high and dependable yield. The REIT owns diversified industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S., focusing on urban centres and logistics hubs.

Its portfolio serves several areas of the industrial economy, including warehouses, light manufacturing facilities, outdoor storage sites, and last-mile distribution centres. This gives the REIT exposure to several areas of the industrial property market benefiting from structural tailwinds such as e-commerce growth, expanding supply-chain networks, and rising demand for strategically located distribution facilities.

Another factor supporting the REIT’s long-term prospects is the scarcity of suitable industrial land in large metropolitan markets. Companies increasingly seek strategically located facilities that provide convenient access to customers, highways, and transportation infrastructure. Limited supply in these desirable locations supports rental rate growth while helping maintain strong occupancy.

Strong occupancy and rental growth enable the REIT to generate stable cash flow, supporting its monthly payouts.

Dream Industrial currently distributes $0.06 per unit monthly. Based on its closing price of $12.71 on October 7, this translates to a dividend yield of approximately 5.6%.

Earn $2,000 a month in dividends

Dream Industrial REIT appears well positioned to maintain its dividend payments, supported by healthy leasing demand, high occupancy, and higher rents.

The REIT maintained its growth trajectory during the first half of 2026, with comparable-property net operating income (CP NOI) rising 8.9% year over year. Lease renewals at higher rates and contractual rent step-ups drove the improvement. By the second quarter, in-place and committed occupancy had reached 95%.

Leasing activity has also remained encouraging. Through July 31, 2026, Dream Industrial secured leases covering 3.3 million square feet across its wholly owned portfolio, at average rental rates 21.1% above previous or expiring rents. Across its broader industrial platform, the company completed approximately 2.4 million square feet of additional leasing involving vacant space and newly developed properties.

Net rental income increased 7.4% during the first six months of the year, benefiting from higher CP NOI, acquisitions, completed developments, property lease-ups, and growth in net property management income.

Dream Industrial is also investing in initiatives that could enhance its properties and create additional long-term value. Projects involving solar power, electricity procurement, EV charging stations, and battery storage could improve the portfolio’s sustainability while potentially creating new revenue streams and increasing the appeal of its properties to tenants.

At the same time, management continues to optimize the portfolio by selling non-core assets and reallocating capital toward higher-quality properties.

With rising rents, strong occupancy, portfolio optimization, and strategic investments supporting future earnings, Dream Industrial has several potential catalysts for sustained dividend growth.

At current price levels, an investment of approximately $424,514 in Dream Industrial REIT could generate over $2,000 per month in dividend income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Dream Industrial REIT$12.7133,400$0.06$2,004Monthly
Price as of 10/07/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Should You Bet on Fortis After 52 Years of Dividend Increases?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is off the 2026 high. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Is Near Its 52-Week Low, and I’m Finally Comfortable Buying at This Price

| Andrew Button

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is near 52-week lows. The Canadian fast food company Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is as well.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

A 9% Dividend Stock for a Monthly Retirement Cheque

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nexus Industrial REIT's 9% distribution yield, paid in monthly installments, appears compelling for passive income investors buying units at a…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Earn $1,000 a Month in Dividends?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build $1,000 a month in dividends with Enbridge, RioCan, and HDIV. See the combined investment needed and how each contributes…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Growth vs. High Yield: Which Builds More Income Over Time?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Dividend growth vs. high yield: Which builds more income over time? Compare Canadian National and SmartCentres to see how the…

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

Down 48%, Premium Brands Now Yields 4.8%: My Plan for Buying It

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Premium Brands is benefiting from its focus on higher growth segments, which is boosting earnings and returns.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

I’d Hold Fortis for Its 4% to 6% Dividend Growth Target Through 2030

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) looks like the ultimate dividend growth stock to hold through 2030 for its relative steadiness.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Canada’s Banking Regulator Watches Insurers Too: Is Manulife’s Dividend Still Safe?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife’s dividend currently passes both an earnings-coverage test and a regulatory-capital test.

Read more »