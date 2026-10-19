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This TSX Tech Stock Trades About $1,000 Below Its Consensus Target

Constellation’s consensus target sits about $1,038 above its dated share price, while acquisition-driven growth determines whether the optimism is earned.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The dated target gap equals about 34.6%, not a guaranteed return.
  • Second-quarter revenue growth substantially exceeded growth from existing operations.
  • A three-share position costs about $9,011 at the October 9 price.

A large gap between a share price and an analyst target can make a stock look like an easy bargain. The harder question is whether the business can justify the target, especially when its growth depends on repeatedly buying other companies.

Constellation Software (TSX: CSU) closed recently at $3,003.78. Meanwhile, a recent analyst projection showed an average target of $4,042 across 12 analysts. That’s a gap of about $1,038 a share! But it’s an opinion about a future price, not money already owed to shareholders.

atomic particle

Source: Getty Images

Mind the gap

The difference represents about 34.6% above the recent price. A dollar figure alone is misleading. A $1,000 gap on a $3,000 stock means something very different from the same gap on a $10,000 stock.

The forecast provider’s low and high targets also differed substantially. Analysts can agree that a business is attractive while disagreeing about how quickly it grows, how much acquisitions cost, and what earnings multiple investors will pay.

Here’s a concrete position example. A $10,000 budget at $3,003.78 bought three whole shares for $9,011.34. If the price reached $4,042, those shares would be worth $12,126, a gain of $3,114.66 before costs and taxes.

If the same holding fell 20%, it would lose about $1,802.27. Neither outcome is a forecast, so the comparison shows why the target gap belongs beside the amount of capital actually at risk.

Two sources

Constellation owns businesses supplying specialized software used in everyday operations. Customers can be reluctant to replace systems that handle important workflows, supporting recurring revenue and customer retention. However, buying more companies remains a major source of expansion. Second-quarter revenue grew 17%, while organic growth was 3%, or 1% after currency adjustments. Organic growth measures the existing business more directly than the total revenue increase.

Constellation needs useful acquisition opportunities and disciplined purchase prices to maintain its growth approach. A larger company must deploy more capital to produce the same percentage increase, potentially pushing it toward bigger and more competitive deals.

The latest quarterly free cash flow available to shareholders was US$345 million, up from US$220 million. That is the company’s adjusted cash measure after specified obligations. It supports reinvestment, but acquisitions consumed substantially more cash during the quarter than that one-quarter figure supplied. For investors learning how to buy stocks, the investment is primarily a capital-allocation and growth case. The regular dividend is small relative to the share price and isn’t the reason to expect a large return.

The target

The most convincing investment case is continued customer retention, useful cash generation, and acquisitions that add more value than they cost. An analyst target doesn’t establish any of those results in advance.

Artificial intelligence (AI) creates both opportunities and risks. It can help existing businesses improve products and efficiency, while also allowing competitors to build alternatives more cheaply. Specialized workflows may offer protection, but no software category is automatically immune.

My judgment is to favour a modest, gradual purchase for a long horizon, with cash generation and acquisition discipline carrying the argument. The discount to the consensus provides context, so it doesn’t justify spending the whole portfolio on three expensive shares.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter gains, but it doesn’t make a concentrated holding less volatile. Investors also need to remember that Constellation reports financial results in U.S. dollars while its TSX share price is in Canadian dollars. Mixing those currencies can produce a misleading valuation.

Bottom line

Constellation’s roughly $1,038 target gap is meaningful only alongside its 34.6% percentage difference, business progress, and risks. The company continues generating cash, but growth depends heavily on acquisitions. It’s a credible long-term growth holding, with the consensus treated as a scenario instead of a promise.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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