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The TSX Dropped 736 Points Thursday: Here’s Why Long-Term Investors Can Stay Calm

Long-term investors can stay calm in the gyrating waters of the stock market by maintaining portfolio diversification and rebalancing periodically.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Author Bio Kay graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and furthered her studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She began investing in dividend stocks in 2008, turning an early interest into a lasting passion. Over the years, Kay has refined her investment approach to focus on high-quality businesses, using fundamental analysis and valuation to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her investment research and articles have been featured in The Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha. Outside of investing, Kay enjoys playing the piano, from popular songs learned by ear to challenging classical compositions. Her favourites include Fantaisie-Impromptu by Frédéric Chopin and La Campanella by Franz Liszt. Education Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science, University of British Columbia Further studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting Areas of Expertise Dividend stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, quality investing, long-term investing, business fundamentals, and identifying investment opportunities in high-quality companies. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Favorite Investment Quotes “The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham “A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX slid 736 points (about 2%), with technology names such as Shopify and Celestica taking the biggest hits.
  • The sell-off was driven by U.S. midterm-election–related worries about AI infrastructure spending and potential regulatory/energy constraints, prompting a rotation into defensive, value stocks.
  • Long-term investors should stay calm: diversification and regular rebalancing mitigates volatility, and pullbacks can create opportunities in income-oriented names like BCE (yield roughly 5.7%).

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 736 points on Thursday, closing at 35,605.27 as investors reacted to U.S. economic and political developments. While a decline of over 700 may sound alarming, it represents just over 2%. Daily market swings of this magnitude are normal, and long-term investors should resist making emotional decisions based on short-term volatility.

The sell-off was particularly painful for technology stocks. Shopify fell more than 5%, while Celestica (TSX: CLS) plunged over 12%. Celestica, a major supplier of electronics manufacturing and infrastructure solutions tied to artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, faced pressure as investors reassessed the sustainability of aggressive AI infrastructure spending.

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Why technology stocks faced selling pressure

The market reaction reflected growing concerns about the direction of U.S. economic and political policy following the midterm elections. Gains by candidates critical of rapid AI expansion and the environmental footprint of massive data centres raised questions about potential regulatory restrictions, energy consumption, and the pace of future infrastructure investment.

These concerns prompted investors to reduce exposure to high-growth technology stocks and rotate toward more defensive, value-oriented investments.

However, a slowdown in AI infrastructure spending is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, more disciplined capital investment could reduce excessive borrowing, improve returns on invested capital, and encourage healthier long-term growth. Investors should distinguish between a temporary change in market sentiment and a genuine deterioration in a company’s long-term business prospects.

Diversification is a long-term investor’s best defence

One of the biggest advantages of long-term investing is having a strategy that helps you stay calm in the face of everyday market volatility. A diversified portfolio spreads risk across different asset classes and industries, reducing the damage that weakness in any one sector can cause.

For example, investors can diversify across equities and fixed-income investments, while spreading their stock holdings across the 11 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors: energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

This approach helps ensure that a portfolio is not overly dependent on technology or any other single market theme.

Furthermore, investors who benefited from substantial AI-related gains over several years could have periodically trimmed winning positions and rebalanced their portfolios. Taking profits and maintaining appropriate allocations is not market timing; it is sound risk management.

BCE could benefit from a shift toward value

Thursday’s market action also highlighted opportunities beyond technology. BCE (TSX: BCE), for example, climbed approximately 4.6% as investors rotated toward defensive, income-generating stocks.

At $30.83 per share at writing, BCE offers a dividend yield of nearly 5.7%. Its shares also trade roughly 17% below the analyst consensus price target, suggesting potential upside of approximately 20%.

With expectations for relatively steady earnings and cash flow growth over the next couple of years, BCE could attract more investor interest. Its dividend payout ratio of roughly 67% of free cash flow also provides an encouraging indication of dividend coverage, although investors should continue monitoring debt levels, capital spending, and cash flow.

The bottom line

A 736-point TSX decline may look frightening, but it was just a decline of about 2% from the prior day, which is normal market volatility. For long-term Canadian investors, diversification, disciplined rebalancing, and focusing on business fundamentals matter far more than one volatile trading session. Market pullbacks can also create opportunities to acquire quality businesses at more attractive valuations.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Celestica. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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