Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Shopify Just Gave Us a Glimpse Into Its Numbers: Is It a Good Stock to Buy Now?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Shopify Just Gave Us a Glimpse Into Its Numbers: Is It a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Shopify has already offered a glimpse into its Q3 outlook, signalling solid top and bottom line growth in the third quarter.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
Key Points
  • Shopify expects Q3 revenue growth of around 30%, supported by strong merchant demand and expanding commerce channels.
  • Rising B2B and offline sales, growing adoption of payments, and improved operating efficiency could strengthen profitability and free cash flow.
  • Despite solid long-term prospects and investments in AI, Shopify’s high valuation remains a risk.

Shopify’s (TSX: SHOP) strong Q2 results boosted its stock, with shares up more than 47% over the past three months. Now, as the Canadian tech giant will report its third-quarter (Q3) earnings on November 3, the obvious question is whether it is a good stock to buy now.

Shopify has already offered a glimpse into its Q3 outlook, signalling continued momentum. While the latest guidance is encouraging, Shopify’s elevated valuation remains a key factor for investors weighing whether the stock has further upside.

young adult uses credit card to shop online

Source: Getty Images

SHOP’s Q3 outlook points to solid revenue growth

Shopify expects revenue to grow about 30% year-over-year in the third quarter, reflecting resilient demand for its omnichannel commerce platform despite a challenging comparison to last year. Growth is expected to be supported by merchants across different business categories, geographic markets, and sales channels.

In the second quarter, Shopify delivered strong results. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 32% to US$116 billion. Revenue rose 34% to US$3.6 billion, while its free cash flow margin reached 18%.

Shopify is also growing gross profit dollars faster than operating expenses, which could improve profitability and generate stronger free cash flow. For the third quarter, the company expects gross profit dollars to grow in the mid-to-high 20% range. Strong revenue and operating leverage are expected to significantly boost Shopify’s bottom line in Q3.

It also projects a free cash flow margin in the high teens to low 20% range, highlighting its focus on driving efficiency.

Factors driving Shopify’s Q3 growth

Shopify’s growth is supported by merchants of all sizes. Merchants generating between $2 million and $25 million in annual sales accounted for the largest share of incremental GMV. Meanwhile, merchants with annual sales over $25 million represented the fastest-growing segment.

This trend suggests that Shopify is attracting larger businesses, potentially expanding its revenue opportunities and strengthening its competitive position.

Growth is also extending beyond traditional online retail. Offline GMV increased 32%, while business-to-business (B2B) GMV surged 76% in Q2. Continued momentum in these channels will support its growth and broaden its addressable market.

Merchant solutions revenue advanced 37% in Q2, supported by higher GMV and increased adoption of Shopify’s payment services. Payments penetration rose three percentage points year over year to 68% of global GMV.

Shop Pay GMV grew 53%, highlighting the increasing importance of Shopify’s integrated checkout and payments ecosystem. Further adoption of these services could create additional monetization opportunities across existing merchants and international markets.

Is Shopify stock a buy now?

Shopify’s Q3 outlook remains solid. The company is expected to benefit from strong merchant demand, expanding B2B and offline commerce, and increasing adoption of its payments ecosystem. Expected revenue growth of around 30%, improving operating efficiency, and a resilient free cash flow margin support its investment case.

Overall, Shopify’s long-term prospects remain solid, supported by its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. However, Shopify stock is not cheap, as it has gained significantly in recent months and is trading near its all-time high. Investors may want to wait for a price pullback, which could offer a more attractive entry point.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

OpenText Already Has the Customers: AI Gives it More to Sell Them

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText’s existing relationships give its expanding AI offering a ready audience of potential buyers.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

You May Use OpenText Every Day Without Knowing it: Here’s Why I Like the Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText’s behind-the-scenes services offer a tangible investment case, plus a quarterly dividend.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

AI Could Make This Software Stock More Essential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

More capable AI creates a stronger need for the information controls OpenText already provides.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Holding U.S. Stocks in a TFSA? What the Fine Print Means and the Canadian Alternatives I’d Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

Holding U.S. stocks in a TFSA? Learn how dividend withholding works and why CN and Fortis offer Canadian alternatives for…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Dividend Stocks

Forget Building the Next ChatGPT: This Canadian Stock Helps Put AI to Work

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText offers a practical way to invest in business AI, with dividend income while the opportunity develops.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Tech Stocks

Washington Rewrote the Tariff Rules Last Week: This Auto-Parts Stock Already Qualifies

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna's regional manufacturing footprint helps it navigate tariffs, but exemptions apply to qualifying goods, not an entire stock.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

Hammond Power Solutions Is Positioned for the Big Data Centre Buildout: Here’s How I’d Buy It

| Puja Tayal

Analyze the current issues impacting data centres, from AI investment strategies to concerns reminiscent of past financial crises.

Read more »

horses compete to win race
Dividend Stocks

Telecoms Were Monday’s Worst TSX Sector: This One Yields 4.5%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers offers a meaningful dividend yield, with debt reduction providing the clearest test of the investment case.

Read more »