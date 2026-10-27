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You May Use OpenText Every Day Without Knowing it: Here’s Why I Like the Stock

OpenText’s behind-the-scenes services offer a tangible investment case, plus a quarterly dividend.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • OpenText supplies software used in communications, supply chains and information management.
  • Existing customer relationships create opportunities to introduce additional AI services.
  • A US$10,000 budget bought 357 shares and US$399.84 in annualised dividends.

Your bank gets the thank-you when an important notification arrives. The software company helping deliver it rarely gets a thought. That’s perfectly fine with me. A familiar logo isn’t a requirement for an attractive investment.

Yet some of the most useful businesses earn their place behind the scenes. They help orders move, documents arrive and employees access the information needed to do their jobs. Those relationships can be valuable even when consumers never learn the supplier’s name.

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

Follow the task

For investors, the attraction is a product that customers use repeatedly in important processes. Replacing it can require planning, testing and employee training. That doesn’t make customers captive, but it gives a reliable supplier opportunities to keep earning their business.

It also provides a starting point for selling additional services. A company already trusted with documents or communications has an opening when the customer wants to automate the next task. That’s an appealing connection between existing operations and the latest AI spending.

I went into OpenText World wanting a clearer explanation of that role. One interview gave me a much more useful answer than a slide full of product names.

Behind the message

OpenText (TSX: OTEX) manages business information and supplies software for communications, supply chains and security. In our conversation, executive vice-president Muhi Majzoub described its role in bank notifications and the flow of information supporting General Motors’ supply chain.

These were Majzoub’s descriptions of customer uses, rather than evidence that every message or vehicle depends on OpenText. His broader point was persuasive. The company provides services that customers may consider essential even when the public never sees its name.

“We don’t make it hard for our clients to leave if they choose to leave,” he said, arguing that value and trust explain their continued business.

In short, OpenText has to keep earning the renewal. Its established position can help it introduce artificial intelligence (AI) tools within processes customers already understand, rather than start every sale from scratch.

Income alongside AI

There’s also a straightforward income reason to consider OpenText among Canadian dividend stocks. The quarterly dividend is declared in U.S. dollars at US$0.28 per share, or US$1.12 annually if maintained.

At the recent share price of $39.14, the annualized yield was about 4%. Here’s what a $10,000 budget buys in whole shares

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
OTEX$39.14255$1.57$399.64Quarterly$9,980.70

That leaves $19.30 unspent before fees and produces approximately $99.91 each quarter at the assumed exchange rate.

Earn the renewal

The dividend isn’t guaranteed, and important software can still lose customers. The buying case is more measured. OpenText has useful services, established relationships and a potential path to selling additional AI capabilities. Investors can combine that opportunity with income instead of relying solely on a rising share price. That suits a patient buy-and-hold approach.

The practical appeal is repeat business, not consumer fame. A customer using a service every day has an ongoing reason to keep it reliable. OpenText can then discuss improvements with people who already know the supplier. That doesn’t guarantee a sale, but it is a stronger starting position than asking a stranger to trust a new product with sensitive records.

Bottom line

I’d buy OpenText for its place inside everyday business tasks and the opportunity to deepen those relationships. The next bank notification probably won’t make anyone think about software stocks. It may still be a reminder that useful businesses can earn their revenue well outside the spotlight.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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