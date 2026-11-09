Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want $6,000 a Year From Your TFSA? Here’s the Portfolio Size to Aim for
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Want $6,000 a Year From Your TFSA? Here’s the Portfolio Size to Aim for

A $150,000 starting target can support a $6,000 annual TFSA income goal without requiring an extreme yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • At a 4% yield, $6,000 annually requires $150,000.
  • The example portfolio currently produces $6,634.60 annually.
  • Contributions and reinvested total returns determine how quickly the capital can grow.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) paycheque gets much less mysterious once the capital has a number attached. The goal isn’t finding a stock with a dividend large enough to make the savings problem disappear. It’s building enough ownership that ordinary payments can cover something meaningful. For $6,000 annually, I’d start with a $150,000 target at a 4% yield, then leave room for the payments and prices to change.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Work backwards

The calculation is $6,000 divided by 0.04, which equals $150,000. A 3% yield requires $200,000, while 5% requires $120,000. That range explains why chasing yield feels tempting. I’d favour the balance a group of businesses can support, with enough flexibility that a dividend cut doesn’t wreck the entire plan.

A TFSA balance this large can include years of contributions and investment growth. It doesn’t mean every Canadian can deposit $150,000 today. New deposits must fit personal room, including unused room carried forward. Growth inside the account doesn’t consume more room, and withdrawals generally restore room the next calendar year.

Three sources

Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) supplies banking income across Canada and international markets. Its latest quarterly dividend of $1.14 used half of adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share. That leaves profit for lending and financial protection, although weaker borrowers and uneven international returns can still pressure the payment.

Emera (TSX: EMA) supplies regulated utility income. Its first-half dividends used about 71% of adjusted earnings, leaving a cushion while infrastructure investment needs financing. I’d use it for starting income from essential services, with interest costs and customer-rate decisions limiting how quickly the dividend can grow.

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) contributes monthly property income. Its second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 72.7%, meaning it kept part of its adjusted property cash earnings after distributions. Canadian Tire is its dominant tenant, so I’d keep the position beside other businesses instead of treating the monthly schedule as diversification.

What the target buys

Here’s a $50,000 budget for each holding at recent closing prices. Whole shares and units are rounded down, fees are excluded, and annual income assumes current payment rates continue.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$131.17381$4.56$1,737.36Quarterly$49,975.77
EMA$70.08713$2.96$2,110.48Quarterly$49,967.04
CRT.UN$17.612,839$0.9816$2,786.76Monthly$49,994.79
TOTAL3,933n/$6,634.60$149,937.60

The example leaves $62.40 unspent and yields about 4.4% on the investment. Annual income exceeds the $6,000 target by $634.60. I’d keep that excess available for reinvestment or a cash buffer, rather than immediately expanding the spending budget.

Payments average $552.88 monthly, although only CT REIT pays every month. Collecting all distributions in cash and transferring $500 monthly can smooth the calendar. I’d also add more sectors over time, since three holdings aren’t a complete retirement portfolio.

Give growth time to help

Emera’s five-year total return through 2025 turned $100 into $160.68 with dividends reinvested. Its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) currently sits at about 10%. That component’s history doesn’t establish this portfolio’s return, but shows how growth and reinvested income work together.

I’d plan more cautiously. Starting with $25,000 and investing $500 at each month-end reaches approximately $154,279 in 12 years at an assumed 6% annual total return. That already includes reinvested dividends. At 4%, the same 12-year plan reaches about $131,822, pushing the target further away. The dividend yield shouldn’t be added again to either growth rate.

Bottom line

I’d aim for the capital first and build the TFSA income gradually. Inflation will raise the future spending target, so contributions need occasional increases too. A broader collection of dividend stocks, bought over years, gives the eventual $500 monthly withdrawal more support than one unusually large payout ever could.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

For BCE vs. Enbridge, a 5.7% Yield vs. 5.9% (And the One I’d Prefer for Income)

| Kay Ng

Both BCE and Enbridge offer attractive income, but BCE is a higher-risk turnaround opportunity, whereas Enbridge offers a more predictable…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in RioCan for $300 a Month in Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

How much should you invest in RioCan for $300 a month in dividends? Explore its retail business, monthly payout and…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Telus Dividend Safety: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying for Income?

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest insights on Telus dividend amid a challenging earnings report and management's new Transformation Strategy.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

BCE Just Reported: What $10,000 Could Earn You in Dividends Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE is yielding a very generous 5.2%, as the company's telecom business improves and long-term investments drive growth.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

Is Intact’s Rough Quarter a Blip or the New Normal for Canadian Insurers?

| Sneha Nahata

Intact reported $660 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses during the quarter, which dragged its net operating income per share lower.

Read more »

investor faces bear market
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in BCE for $1,500 a Year in Dividends

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) could be a huge dividend value winner as the stock markets correct and potentially flirt with a bear…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Hot Take: The Best Monthly Dividend Stock on the TSX Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

For investors seeking monthly dividend payments, this REIT has a history of consistent dividend payments across different market conditions, along…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income vs. Selling Shares: Which Strategy Generates Better Cash Flow?

| Andrew Button

You might make more money periodically selling stock than you'd make collecting Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) dividends.

Read more »