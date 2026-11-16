I’d keep the next few transfers in cash so the bills can run on my schedule.

A retirement budget has a lot in common with a group dinner. One bill arrives, several people can chip in, and nobody wants to find out at the end that the biggest spender has disappeared. A dividend portfolio works better when several businesses can be counted on to contribute. So let’s look at creating one on the TSX today.

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Spending target

A $50,000 portfolio yielding 3.5% would generate $1,750 a year, or about $146 a month on average. That’s money for a recurring bill or some room in the grocery budget. I’d give it that job before deciding whether I need more income right away.

The annual total doesn’t tell me when the money lands. Quarterly dividends can arrive weeks apart, or three cheques can turn up in the same week. I’d collect them in a cash balance and pay myself on a set date once I’ve funded an opening reserve. I’d keep taxes out of the return assumption until I know which account I’m using.

A cash payment in a taxable account can be worth a different amount after tax than the same payment inside a registered account. What matters for the budget is the amount I can actually transfer. I’d also check where I hold the investments. If I’m using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), new contributions must fit my available room. Outside the account, taxes and benefit rules can change the spending money I actually get.

Different ways to fund the same budget

Emera (TSX: EMA) earns from utilities that deliver electricity and gas. Its quarterly dividend rose to $0.74. I’d want those networks to earn approved returns on new investments, since customers rely on the service but regulators help decide what the company can earn from it.

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) earns from moving and processing energy. It declared $0.74 per share for its latest quarterly dividend. I’d watch how much cash comes from contracted services and how much is sensitive to commodity markets. That mix helps explain how the payment might hold up through a slow year.

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) moves freight such as grain, containers and industrial goods. It pays $0.92 per share quarterly. Its starting yield is the smallest here. I’d include it for a different source of earnings, with room for growth if it can move more freight efficiently.

Give the cash somewhere to go

Here are roughly equal budgets using recent prices. Whole shares are rounded down, and the illustration assumes payment rates stay unchanged with fees excluded.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EMA $71.59 232 $2.96 $686.72 Quarterly $16,608.88 PPL $68.16 244 $2.94 $717.36 Quarterly $16,631.04 CNR $175.21 95 $3.66 $347.70 Quarterly $16,644.95 TOTAL — 571 — $1,751.78 Quarterly $49,884.87

I’d set my automatic monthly transfer a little below the annual average and leave the balance for an occasional shortfall. If one company delays a raise or reduces a payment, I’d adjust the transfer or use part of the reserve. That buys time to assess the business without selling because the cable bill is due.

At a 2% annual inflation rate, a bill that costs $145 a month today would cost about $160 in five years. I’d check whether the payments are growing fast enough to keep up. If they aren’t, I can adjust the transfer or keep reinvesting part of the cash for longer.

All three have large assets that cost money to maintain. They can also face higher borrowing costs, even when the things they sell are different. I’d pair these Canadian dividend stocks with other holdings and keep money I’ll soon need out of the stock market. If I’m still working, I’d let the cheques feed compound growth for a little longer.

Bottom line

Altogether, I’d put the first year’s income towards a bill I can name. The rest of the plan can grow from there as I add more sources of cash and give the companies time to earn their next raises.