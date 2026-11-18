Three businesses could turn a $30,000 budget into about $941 a year. I’d spread the money across companies that earn their cheques in different ways.

I’d use the income for one manageable expense and keep part of each payment in cash.

A dividend portfolio can look diversified until you discover that every cheque depends on the same thing going right. If I had $30,000 to start, I’d give three businesses three different jobs. I’d also decide what the income can reasonably cover before the first cheque comes in.

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Give the cash a job

At a 3% yield, $30,000 produces $900 a year. At 4%, it produces $1,200. The difference is $25 a month on average. I’d take that extra money if I could get it from businesses I was happy to own, but I wouldn’t let one percentage point dictate the portfolio.

I’d look for differences in who pays each business. A pipeline customer uses infrastructure to move energy. An insurance customer pays to protect a home, vehicle or business. A food company earns when people buy its products.

A bad year can hit them all, though their earnings don’t have to move for the same reasons. I’d also look at the income I’m giving up when I choose a lower yield. Here it buys exposure to two businesses that don’t rely on energy prices. That trade makes sense to me if I already own producers or other pipelines elsewhere.

I’d also separate payment dates from the household budget. A quarterly dividend can help pay a monthly bill. I’d hold the cash and transfer a fixed amount from the balance. A small reserve means the first bill doesn’t have to wait for the first dividend.

Three different paydays

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) moves and processes energy. It reported third-quarter adjusted operating cash flow of $1.29 per share, against a quarterly dividend of $0.74. That gives me some room on the company’s metric, although project spending and other bills still have to come out of the cash.

Intact Financial (TSX: IFC) earns from premiums and investments. Its third-quarter combined ratio of 94% means it spent about $0.94 of every dollar of premiums on claims and operating expenses. That leaves an underwriting profit despite elevated catastrophe losses. Its quarterly dividend is $1.47 per share.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) sells prepared foods and pays $0.21 a share quarterly. Its latest adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation rose about 15%. I’d follow how much of that improvement it can keep if ingredients, packaging or labour get more expensive.

Here’s what I’d buy

The table gives each stock a $10,000 budget at its recent close, rounded down to whole shares. The income assumes the latest payments continue and excludes trading fees.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PPL $69.50 143 $2.94 $420.42 Quarterly $9,938.50 IFC $277.45 36 $5.88 $211.68 Quarterly $9,988.20 MFI $27.14 368 $0.84 $309.12 Quarterly $9,987.52 TOTAL — 547 — $941.22 Quarterly $29,914.22

The mix generates about $78.44 a month on average. I’d start with a $75 monthly transfer once the reserve was funded. If one company cuts its payout, I could revisit the transfer before touching the shares. For money I’m still saving, I’d reinvest instead and give the next few cheques time to buy more shares.

The advantage of setting the transfer a little below the average is that I can use the difference to refill the reserve. If I’d rather have the full income grow, I can simply leave it in the brokerage account until I have enough to buy another share.

I’d use these Canadian dividend stocks as part of a wider portfolio. If I put new money inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d check that I have room first. I’d also count any pipeline or insurer exposure I already own through funds.

Bottom line

I’d start by asking the portfolio to cover one modest bill. In the end, three different sources of income give me more room to build that payment without needing any one business to carry the whole budget.