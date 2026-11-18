I’d choose TC Energy for its natural gas focus over the next decade. Pembina has a case of its own if a bigger starting cheque is the priority.

Pipelines look like the sort of investment you could buy and forget. Then the company starts building one, and you remember just how expensive a very long tube can be. I’d look at what customers will pay for over the next decade and how much it’ll cost shareholders to get there.

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Who pays

Pipeline operators often earn fees for transporting energy or making space available. A producer has to care about what oil or gas sells for each day. A transporter can have more predictable revenue, depending on how its contracts are written and how well its customers can pay.

A company can earn money from more than the pipe. Processing plants, export facilities and marketing can add revenue and introduce exposure to commodity prices. I’d decide whether I want that mix or more of my return tied to gas transmission. The price of gas can still matter to a company that earns fees. Sustained low prices can change whether producers drill or whether customers want more capacity. I’d rather see a new route backed by customers willing to commit to using it before I pay for the growth.

For a decade-long purchase, I’d also look at when projects start earning. The bill for construction can show up years before customers are billed for service. A growing business needs enough room between the two to keep paying shareholders without borrowing simply to cover the cheque.

Two ways to earn

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) moves and processes energy and has marketing operations. Third-quarter adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation rose 9%, helped by its facilities and marketing businesses. That mix gives Pembina more ways to earn, and marketing gains can be less steady from quarter to quarter.

TC Energy (TSX: TRP) is more focused on natural gas transmission, alongside power investments. In November, it raised its 2026 outlook for comparable operating earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation to $11.8 billion to $12 billion. I’d see whether the stronger earnings turn into more cash after construction and borrowing costs.

Pembina’s quarterly $0.74 payment works out to about 4.2% at its recent close of $69.50. TC Energy’s quarterly $0.88 works out to about 3.9% at $89.99. The starting difference is small enough that I can put more weight on what I’d like to own over the full decade.

Compare the cheques

Here’s what separate $10,000 purchases would look like with whole shares and no trading fees. The payments are annualized from the latest declarations. Each row is an alternative purchase.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PPL $69.50 143 $2.94 $420.42 Quarterly $9,938.50 TRP $89.99 111 $3.51 $389.61 Quarterly $9,988.89

I’d choose TC Energy because I’d like more exposure to the routes that carry gas to power producers and export markets. Before buying more, I’d watch for completed projects entering service and earning fees. That’s when I can start judging how much the spending adds to what shareholders can spend.

I’d also keep my expectations for the next dividend increase separate from the starting payment. A smaller yield can catch up through growth, but I wouldn’t assume that happens on schedule. The evidence I’d want is new cash coming in after the projects that were meant to earn it are running.

Pembina could be a better fit if I wanted more income right away or liked the broader energy services mix. Either way, I’d hold the stock alongside other Canadian dividend stocks. I’d also check how much exposure I have to big projects before adding a second pipeline inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Bottom line

I’d buy TC Energy for the next decade and keep tabs on how much its new gas capacity earns. Pembina’s extra income is welcome, though I’d give the long-term edge to the business that gives me the gas transmission exposure I’m after.