Cannara, Source Energy and CareRx just updated investors. See what $1,000 can buy in these Canadian stocks, plus the risks and rewards worth weighing now.

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

CareRx pairs a rising dividend with steady growth, but margins should be watched closely

Cannara sells faster than its shelf space suggests, but cash flow dipped while it builds capacity.

While stock market headlines are dominated by large-cap giants, there are a few small-cap companies that warrant attention in November 2026.

I read the latest earnings call transcripts for three Canadian small-cap stocks, which should be on your watchlist right now.

Let’s see why.

Source: Getty Images

Cannara Biotech: The cannabis grower that outsells its shelf space

Cannara’s (TSX: LOVE) engages in the indoor cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada. It is based in Quebec, where new grow rooms switch on only when demand shows up.

In the quarter ended May 31, gross cannabis revenue grew 16% to $44.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose 11% to $8.5 million, and net income stood at $4.8 million.

Cannara holds a 4.4% share of national retail sales, yet its products fill only about 3.3% of store listings. Basically, its products sell faster than the shelf space they get. Around 54% of Canadian retail sales now originate from outside Quebec.

Management is building capacity to match demand. It expects to lift output from more than 58,000 kilograms to about 75,000 kilograms by the end of fiscal 2027, helped by a Curaleaf supply deal worth up to $21 million.

Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Sosiak kept the focus on domestic markets, stating:

We’re, I’d say, 95% dedicated to the Canadian opportunity.

It reported free cash flow of $1.3 million as the company spent $11.7 million in capital expenditures. Analysts tracking the Canadian stock forecast free cash flow to improve from $10.20 million in fiscal 2026 (ended in August) to $33.20 million in fiscal 2030.

If the stock is priced at 12 times forward FCF, it could double within the next three years.

Source Energy Services: Can a messy year set up a stronger 2027?

Valued at a market cap of $130 million, Source Energy Services (TSX: SHLE) supplies frac sand, which keeps cracks open in oil and gas wells, and trucks it to the well site.

Sales volumes in Q3 surpassed one million tonnes, up 55% from a year earlier, while revenue rose 50% to $188 million. Adjusted gross margin fell to $38.18 per tonne from $46.56, as one-time ramp-up costs at its Peace River mine and higher diesel prices impacted prices.

CEO Scott Melbourn says the Peace River costs are isolated to 2026 and that capital spending should fall considerably in 2027. He also points to Montney drilling and West Coast LNG projects as long-term tailwinds.

Management expects 2026 completion activity to land below 2025, with some pads pushed into 2027.

Analysts forecast FCF to improve from $11.30 million in 2026 to $45.50 million in 2030. If the TSX stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it could more than triple in three years.

CareRx: A dividend stock riding Canada’s aging population

The final stock on the list is CareRx (TSX: CRRX), which provides pharmacy services to senior homes and other congregate care settings in Canada.

In Q3, it took on roughly 3,000 new beds from a national seniors home operator in three months. It reported revenue of $95.3 million, an increase of 2.2% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA stood at $8.1 million, indicating a margin of 8.5%.

CareRx ended Q3 with a net debt of $29.6 million or 0.9 times adjusted EBITDA, which is not too high. CareRx declared a $0.022 quarterly dividend, indicating a forward yield of 2.7%.

Analysts forecast FCF to improve from $8.4 million in 2026 to $26.4 million in 2030. If the TSX stock is priced at 12 times forward FCF, it could surge 50% in three years.

How to invest $1,000 in Canadian stocks without betting on one name

All three are small-cap companies, making them ideal for those with a higher risk appetite. Three years ago, a $1,000 investment split equally among these three stocks would be worth close to $1,800 today.