Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Cannabis Stocks » This Cannabis Stock Jumped 12% in a Day: The Math Says Be Careful
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

This Cannabis Stock Jumped 12% in a Day: The Math Says Be Careful

Tilray’s record revenue came with declining cannabis sales and negative free cash flow, making the investment much more speculative than the headline suggests.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Cannabis revenue declined while total quarterly revenue increased.
  • The quarter consumed about US$27.4 million of free cash flow.
  • A low share price doesn't make Tilray a dependable retirement holding.

Record revenue can make a struggling stock look ready for a comeback. The important question is what remains after the business pays its costs and funds the investment needed to keep operating.

Tilray Brands (TSX: TLRY) reported record first-quarter revenue on October 8. The business expanded beyond cannabis into beverages and distribution. That makes the headline growth interesting, but the cash figures give investors a much more cautious conclusion.

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves

Source: Getty Images

Into earnings

Tilray’s quarterly revenue reached US$257.1 million, up 23%. Cannabis revenue was US$56.1 million, compared with US$64.5 million a year earlier. The business therefore had declining cannabis sales while total sales rose.

Beverage revenue reached US$101.5 million, helped by the BrewDog acquisition. The useful question is the mix. A shareholder now owns several consumer businesses with different margins, customers, and operating needs. Cannabis legalization expectations can’t explain all of that portfolio’s future cash generation.

A cheap-looking share price can also distract from the size of the company. The price paid per share doesn’t tell us whether the enterprise is inexpensive relative to its sales, cash, or earnings power.

Consider cash

Tilray reported a US$40-million net loss and an adjusted net loss of US$3 million. Its adjusted operating-profit measure before certain costs was positive, but positive adjusted earnings measures are not the same as cash left after investment spending.

The cash flow table reported US$16.5 million used in operations and US$10.9 million of net capital and intangible investment. Together, those produced approximately US$27.4 million of negative free cash flow. That’s roughly 10.7 cents of cash consumed for every dollar of quarterly revenue. Even the company’s further-adjusted free cash flow remained negative. Record sales did not yet translate into cash available for shareholders.

This is why buying a stock after an exciting earnings headline requires more than identifying the fastest revenue increase. A company can expand while still needing financing to support that expansion.

Considerations

Tilray closed recently at $5.03. A $5,000 budget bought 994 whole shares for $4,999.82. Yet a 20% decline in that position would cost about $1,000. A subsequent 20% increase wouldn’t fully recover the loss, as an investment falling from $5,000 to $4,000 needs a 25% increase to return to $5,000.

Those are simple scenarios, not predictions. They simply show why a dramatic daily move should not become the investment case. Volatility changes the account balance, as operating cash determines whether the business can finance itself sustainably.

My judgment is to avoid treating Tilray as a core retirement or income holding. The expansion may eventually improve the business, but the latest quarter still shows negative cash generation and declining cannabis revenue. A speculative position needs money the household can afford to leave at risk.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) doesn’t make the speculation safer. A loss inside the account generally doesn’t create replacement contribution room, and it can’t simply be claimed as a capital loss against taxable investments outside it.

The clearer positive development would be sustained operating cash generation after the acquired businesses are integrated, with investment spending funded and per-share economics improving. That is a concrete business outcome, not a requirement that the next share-price move be upward.

Bottom line

Tilray’s record revenue deserves context. Cannabis sales declined, acquired beverage operations added growth, and free cash flow remained negative. The current evidence supports caution and a speculative classification. A small share price and an exciting sales headline don’t provide the cash foundation needed for a dependable long-term holding.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

Using Your TFSA as a Retirement Account: Pros and Cons

| Kay Ng

The TFSA is an excellent tool to help you save and invest for your retirement nest egg, but there are…

Read more »

man shops at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

A High Dividend Yield Can Be a Warning Sign: Here’s Why

| Demetris Afxentiou

A high dividend yield can signal trouble. TELUS and Slate Grocery REIT show why investors should examine what supports their…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Energy Stocks

Dividend Stocks or Dividend ETFs: Which Is Better for Beginners?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Compare dividend stocks or dividend ETFs using CNQ and XEI, and see which approach offers beginners a simpler way to…

Read more »

atomic particle
Tech Stocks

This TSX Tech Stock Trades About $1,000 Below Its Consensus Target

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation's consensus target sits about $1,038 above its dated share price, while acquisition-driven growth determines whether the optimism is earned.

Read more »

Three children jump on an outdoor trampoline
Dividend Stocks

The RESP Deadline is December 31: Ottawa Adds 20% for Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An affordable RESP contribution can attract a 20% basic grant, with December timing, catch-up limits, and the child's age shaping…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Stock Is Down 9%: I’d Buy it for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CN is below its yearly high while grain shipments set a record, giving long-term investors a concrete reason to examine…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

Oil Hit a Two-Week High: This Canadian Producer Turns it Into Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ's recent cash-funded dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction are allowing shareholders to capture the windfall from the oil rally.

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Energy Stocks

Down 15%: Is TC Energy a Rebound Buy for Retirement Income?

| Kay Ng

A dollar-cost averaging strategy to buy on dips may be a lower-risk way to build long-term income versus a lumpsum…

Read more »