Tilray’s record revenue came with declining cannabis sales and negative free cash flow, making the investment much more speculative than the headline suggests.

This Cannabis Stock Jumped 12% in a Day: The Math Says Be Careful

Record revenue can make a struggling stock look ready for a comeback. The important question is what remains after the business pays its costs and funds the investment needed to keep operating.

Tilray Brands (TSX: TLRY) reported record first-quarter revenue on October 8. The business expanded beyond cannabis into beverages and distribution. That makes the headline growth interesting, but the cash figures give investors a much more cautious conclusion.

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Into earnings

Tilray’s quarterly revenue reached US$257.1 million, up 23%. Cannabis revenue was US$56.1 million, compared with US$64.5 million a year earlier. The business therefore had declining cannabis sales while total sales rose.

Beverage revenue reached US$101.5 million, helped by the BrewDog acquisition. The useful question is the mix. A shareholder now owns several consumer businesses with different margins, customers, and operating needs. Cannabis legalization expectations can’t explain all of that portfolio’s future cash generation.

A cheap-looking share price can also distract from the size of the company. The price paid per share doesn’t tell us whether the enterprise is inexpensive relative to its sales, cash, or earnings power.

Consider cash

Tilray reported a US$40-million net loss and an adjusted net loss of US$3 million. Its adjusted operating-profit measure before certain costs was positive, but positive adjusted earnings measures are not the same as cash left after investment spending.

The cash flow table reported US$16.5 million used in operations and US$10.9 million of net capital and intangible investment. Together, those produced approximately US$27.4 million of negative free cash flow. That’s roughly 10.7 cents of cash consumed for every dollar of quarterly revenue. Even the company’s further-adjusted free cash flow remained negative. Record sales did not yet translate into cash available for shareholders.

This is why buying a stock after an exciting earnings headline requires more than identifying the fastest revenue increase. A company can expand while still needing financing to support that expansion.

Considerations

Tilray closed recently at $5.03. A $5,000 budget bought 994 whole shares for $4,999.82. Yet a 20% decline in that position would cost about $1,000. A subsequent 20% increase wouldn’t fully recover the loss, as an investment falling from $5,000 to $4,000 needs a 25% increase to return to $5,000.

Those are simple scenarios, not predictions. They simply show why a dramatic daily move should not become the investment case. Volatility changes the account balance, as operating cash determines whether the business can finance itself sustainably.

My judgment is to avoid treating Tilray as a core retirement or income holding. The expansion may eventually improve the business, but the latest quarter still shows negative cash generation and declining cannabis revenue. A speculative position needs money the household can afford to leave at risk.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) doesn’t make the speculation safer. A loss inside the account generally doesn’t create replacement contribution room, and it can’t simply be claimed as a capital loss against taxable investments outside it.

The clearer positive development would be sustained operating cash generation after the acquired businesses are integrated, with investment spending funded and per-share economics improving. That is a concrete business outcome, not a requirement that the next share-price move be upward.

Bottom line

Tilray’s record revenue deserves context. Cannabis sales declined, acquired beverage operations added growth, and free cash flow remained negative. The current evidence supports caution and a speculative classification. A small share price and an exciting sales headline don’t provide the cash foundation needed for a dependable long-term holding.