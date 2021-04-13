3 Small TSX Stocks with Over 1000% Gains in 1 Year

The Canadian stocks are continuing to rally in April. The TSX Composite Index has risen by 10.3% in 2021 so far. During the ongoing stock rally, investors often focus only on the shares of tech companies like Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). Although Shopify stock has consistently yielded a massive over 170% returns in the last couple of years, many experts find its stock to be overvalued at the moment. After registering a solid 86% revenue surge in 2020, the Canadian tech giant’s sales growth is expected to normalize this year.

However, many small TSX stocks have outperformed the shares of tech companies like Shopify. Such small companies’ stocks could help you multiply your invested money sooner than you expect. Here’s the list of three amazing stocks that you can buy in 2021. All these stocks have risen more than 1,000% in the last year.

More than 1,500% gains

AcuityAds Holdings Inc (TSX:AT) is a Toronto-based advertising and marketing company. It’s the parent company of AcuityAds. Its stock is currently trading at $13.85 per share with minor 3% year-to-date losses due to a 15% drop in April. In 2020, AcuityAds Holdings’ stock saw a remarkable run as it rose by more than 943%. The stock extended these gains in Q1 this year as it inched up by 13.4% during the quarter. Overall, its stock is still trading with more than 1548% gains in the last year despite a 15% decline in April.

In Q4, its earnings more than doubled from a year ago to $0.08 per share. It was also 54% more than analysts’ expectation of $0.05. AcuityAds’ total revenue was 2.3% higher than analysts’ consensus estimate of $34.3 million for the quarter. As a result, its adjusted net profits in the fourth quarter jumped by 109% YoY (year-over-year) to $4.2 million.

That’s one of the key reasons why its stock has yielded stunning positive returns of more than 1500% in the last year. Analysts expect its earnings per share to rise by 82% in 2021 with the help of a 25% rise in its sales. I expect its stock to continue to surge in the coming quarters with the help of its consistently improving fundamentals.

A stock yielding 1,350% gains

Apollo Healthcare Corp (TSX:AHC) is a comparatively small Canadian personal products firm with a market cap of $329 million. Nonetheless, its stock has yielded an astonishing 1352% positive returns in the last year. While its stock rose by 767% last year, it is currently trading at $4.50 per share with about 8.9% year-to-date losses.

Apollo Healthcare is one of the largest private label personal care manufacturers in North America. The company also makes several other products for its clients on a contract basis apart from its private label business. Apollo reported its fourth-quarter of 2020 results on March 15.

Its revenue more than doubled to $87 million from $42 million in the same quarter a year ago during the quarter. Similarly, the company’s adjusted EBITDA in Q4 significantly improved to $26.2 million against the negative EBITDA of $0.9 million a year ago.

If the ongoing positive trend in its fundamentals sustains, Apollo Healthcare stock may yield outstanding returns in the long term.

Hut 8 Mining Corp

Hut 8 Mining Corp (TSX:HUT) is a Canadian financial technology company mainly engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. It currently has a market cap of $1 billion. The recent massive appreciation in Bitcoin prices has helped Hut 8 Mining stock to deliver solid 1,053% returns in the last year.

Its latest quarterly revenue was also 43% better than analysts’ consensus estimate of $9.1 million. Analysts expect its total revenue to rise by 368% to $191 million in 2021. While directly buying cryptocurrency may expose you to many risks, you could consider investing in Hut 8 Mining stock if you want to benefit from surging Bitcoin prices. Its stock is currently trading at $8.65 per share with about 148% year-to-date gains.