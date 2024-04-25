Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Growth Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $23,798 by 2030

2 TSX Growth Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $23,798 by 2030

Are you looking for growth stocks? These two are proven winners with even more room to grow in the years and decades to come.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for top growth stocks, it can be tempting to look for companies that are newer. Ones that everyone is excited about and everyone wants in on. However, I would urge you not to consider this method.

Instead, look for companies that have seen steady and continued success. In this case, there are certainly two growth stocks that are due for even more in returns in the years to come. So, let’s get right into them.

goeasy

Let’s look at recent growth stock goeasy (TSX:GSY). While growth has been absolutely insane, the company has remained steady for decades. This comes from a steady and reliable industry that will only grow more steady and more reliable in the decades to come.

goeasy stock is a leading Canadian financial services company focusing on providing non-prime consumers with access to easy and affordable financial solutions. The company operates through two main segments: easyfinancial, which offers unsecured installment loans and secured installment loans, and easyhome, which provides furniture, electronics, appliances, and other household items through lease-to-own agreements.

In recent years, goeasy has experienced significant growth and expansion, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The company has a strong retail presence across Canada, with hundreds of branches serving communities from coast to coast. Additionally, goeasy has embraced digital technologies to enhance its customer experience and streamline its operations.

Even as the budget last year stated that the annual percentage rate would need to come down for companies like goeasy stock, management was unbothered. That’s because it looks as though it will weed out the rabble and leave the company with even more clients. So, no matter the market, goeasy stock looks like a win. And with shares up 280% in the last five years alone, this could easily happen again before 2030. If you were to invest $5,000 today, that would then turn into $13,798.40 by 2030 as of writing.

Topicus

Another company that investors should highly consider is growth stock Topicus (TSXV:TOI). On the surface, this looks like a new stock. However, the company is a spinoff of highly successful growth stock Constellation Software.

While Constellation stock focuses on North America, Topicus is located in Europe. It is a technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for various industries, including government, healthcare, finance, education, and real estate.

Just as with CSU, Topicus focuses on creating software products that help organizations streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and deliver better services to their customers or constituents. These products often leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cloud computing to provide innovative and scalable solutions.

The company has proven its worth, with shares climbing as CSU management continues to guide the stock to greatness. So, really, with CSU stock now in the four-digit share price range, you could see something similar in the near future for Topicus stock as well.

For now, shares have doubled since coming on the market in 2021. That should easily happen again before 2030, making this another growth stock to consider. That would mean today’s shares invested at $5,000 could turn into $10,000 by 2030. Together with goeasy stock, you could then have a total of $23,798.40 in just a few years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in goeasy and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Stocks for Beginners

Underpriced and Overlooked: 2 Canadian Stocks Ready to Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Momentum is underway for these two Canadian stocks, and yet both still trade at share prices that are quite low…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock Needs to Cut Its Dividend – Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has seen shares fall drastically with more debt rising, so why on earth did it increase its…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Why Canadian Utilities Is an Ideal Canadian Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock is well known as a dividend star, but why? Let's get into three reasons why it's…

Read more »

rail train
Stocks for Beginners

CP Stock: 1 Key Catalyst Investors Should Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a positive surprise in the last quarter, CP stock (TSX:CP) recently made a change that should have investors excited…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy in April 2024?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite rallying by over 20% in the last six months, Air Canada stock could be a great buy for the…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Up 13%, Killam REIT Looks Like It Has More Room to Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Killam REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) has seen shares climb 13% since market bottom, but come down recently after 2023 earnings.

Read more »

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Can Waste Connections Stock Keep Beating Estimates?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WCN (TSX:WCN) stock missed its own estimates last year but provided strong guidance for 2024. So, here's what to watch…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Stocks for Beginners

My 5 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These companies continue to be some of my favourite stocks on the TSX today, with all proving to be major…

Read more »