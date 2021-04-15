Cheap Stock Alert: 1 High-Growth Stock to Buy

Winpak (TSX:WPK) manufactures and sells high-quality packaging materials and related innovative packaging machines. The company’s business encompasses three operating segments and 12 manufacturing facilities located in North America. Winpak distributes products to customers primarily in North America for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and in healthcare applications.

The majority of Winpak’s products are sold to customers in the United States. Winpak’s packaging machinery is distributed worldwide. The markets into which Winpak sells packaging materials typically have averaged growth of 1-3% per year.

Valuable core competency

Winpak is an integrated converter. The converting processes employed by the company include multi-color printing, laminating, slitting, pouch and bag making, cup thermoforming and die-cutting. Winpak integrates the conversion processes with the manufacturing by extrusion of certain substrates consumed in the conversion process. The proprietary co-extrusion processes and custom resin blends are the elements that differentiate Winpak from other participants in the industry.

This core competency is supported and nurtured by a technical organization, with engineering, packaging, polymer, and food chemistry expertise dedicated to the development of new, high-quality materials, and lower-cost manufacturing realized through the use of advanced technology. As an integrated converter, Winpak can react quickly to market requirements and can readily design materials that respond to a customer’s special needs.

Excellent customer service

Winpak sales representatives are strategically located throughout North America and are aligned in defined market segments. In addition, the company maintains an extensive network of independent sales agents and distributors throughout North America and in select markets in South America. Quality is measured by the level of customer service in delivering those goods.

Winpak provides food, healthcare, and industrial packaging solutions to companies around the world. While Winpak’s customers may include many Fortune 500 companies, Winpak is structured to partner with companies of all sizes. Each customer, large or small, receives individual personalized care from a member of an assigned customer account team. The customer account team is comprised of a sales representative, a sales coordinator, and a service technician. Together, the customer account team works to ensure that all of the customer’s expectations are satisfied.

Beyond the customer account team, Winpak customers have access to a wealth of expertise and application-focused technical and engineering personnel. This includes on-site repair and service of Winpak packaging machinery, application and packaging consultation, as well as testing and packaging trials on-site or in plant laboratories. Winpak continuously strives to meet the challenges of providing competitively priced, quality packaging products and services to customers.

Variety of products

Rounding out Winpak’s product offering is specialized packaging machinery. The establishment of a machines product line is a strategic initiative. These filling machines are used to package liquid, semi-liquid and certain dry products and, in the process, consume considerable volumes of packaging materials.

Winpak specializes in manufacturing sophisticated coextruded blown and cast films. The company’s facilities have some of the most advanced and efficient extrusion capabilities in the industry. Winpak also serves customers by providing state-of the-art converting capabilities, which include printing, laminating, pouch and bag making, and precision slitting.