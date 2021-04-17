This Value Stock Could Be the Vitamin King of the World

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is a leading branded provider of vitamin, mineral, and supplement (VMS) products and certain over-the-counter remedies through the company’s portfolio of brands. In 2020, sales from the Jamieson Brands segment accounted for approximately 78% of the company’s total revenue.

Jamieson is an iconic global VMS brand. The company’s comprehensive line of products provides consumers with a brand umbrella that customers know and trust. The company offers single vitamins, minerals, multivitamins, herbals, and specialty supplements, such as omega oils, probiotics, and melatonin. Jamieson-branded products are also among the most accessible and widely available VMS products in Canada, sold in approximately 10,000 retail stores across the e-commerce and food channels.

Efficient marketing

The company invests in efficient advertising and brand development to create unaided brand awareness. Through a combination of in-store, television, print, radio, targeted online advertising, and digital and social media campaigns, Jamieson conveys a consistent message that the company’s products are innovative, trustworthy, and high quality.

Marketing messages are repeated frequently by the company, with an emphasis on quality, purity, and potency. The cumulative marketing investment over the years and the iconic status of the Jamieson brand represent a substantial competitive advantage in the Canadian VMS industry. This strong brand equity is supported by the company’s 100-year heritage and quality commitment for the manufacture of Jamieson branded products, which are standards for purity, safety, and efficacy that exceed industry standards.

Category leader in women’s health

Smart Solutions is a Jamieson brand and a leading women’s natural health-focused brand in Canada. With product offerings across categories such as hormone health, skin health, weight loss, minerals, and protein, Smart Solutions offers a trusted line of specialized and condition-specific vitamin and supplement products focused on women’s health.

The brand was purchased by Jamieson in 2014. It employs not only traditional marketing strategies but has built a loyal consumer following through direct-to-consumer marketing via newsletters and webinars, holding in person women’s health seminars across Canada, and empowering the Smart Solutions sales force to educate retail pharmacy and health professionals. As the category leader in women’s health, the Smart Solutions brand is ideally positioned to continue to expand through distribution and innovation in Canada and penetrate new geographic markets while leveraging brand equity.

Promoting healthy and active lifestyles

Progressive, a Jamieson brand, is a broad line of premium, specialized, professionally formulated supplements targeted to consumers with healthy and active lifestyles. Progressive takes a holistic approach to address the nutritional requirements of the entire body and offers an innovative and comprehensive product portfolio spanning across several categories including super foods, vitamins and minerals, all-in-one formulas, fish oils, probiotics, and protein and organic protein blends. Progressive products are sold primarily through health food stores and specialty and online retail channels, although some Progressive products are also available in certain food and drug stores where the premium price point is suited to the surrounding demographics.

Overall, the company plans to continue to leverage the strength and trust of the Jamieson brand to drive increased category penetration and expand into new geographic markets through continued innovation and marketing.