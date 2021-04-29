Trillium Therapeutics (TSX:TRIL): A Pharma Stock With Huge Upside Potential

Trillium Therapeutics (TSX:TRIL)(NASDAQ:TRIL) is a Canadian pharmaceutical stock that has massive upside potential and should be on your radar right now. The clinical-stage immuno-oncology company is developing revolutionary cancer treatment therapies, and it could be an excellent value pick for investors today.

I will discuss the company and why its stock could be an ideal investment for you to consider.

A leading innovator in oncology

Trillium Therapeutics may not be as big a name as Pfizer, but it is not a company to shrug aside. The company aims to become a leading innovator in oncology by using innovative therapies targeting immune-regulatory pathways used by tumour cells to steer clear of the immune system.

Trillium has a comprehensive and differentiated approach to targeting cancer cell therapy. The company is currently focusing on advancing the clinical development of TTI-621 and TTI-22 — two of its most advanced products for its innovative cancer cell treatment therapy.

The company is currently trying to determine the maximum tolerated doses for both products. Trillium is aiming to focus its clinical programs based on promising results for both products.

Trillium has identified that its fusion proteins can be effective in treating a wide range of cancers. CD47 is a type of immunoglobulin that exists on the surface of many cancer cells. This immunoglobulin is expressed by several solid and liquid tumours. Typically, the high expression is correlated with worse clinical outcomes.

Trillium has already identified several cancers that saw positive responses in patients to TTI-621. Considering the promising signs displayed by TTI-621, Trillium is planning to combine both products with other anti-cancer drugs and evaluate the performance of its cancer treatment therapies.

Patented-protected intellectual property

It is safe to say that Trillium owns intellectual property that could be priceless. It owns and controls patent rights covering key products and therapeutic end uses. Trillium has multiple patents and patent applications either approved or pending approval in major pharmaceutical markets worldwide. The company’s hoard patents include inventions in different areas that could give it the edge in the industry.

Trillium primarily owns two patent families. The first one relates to the applications for TTI-621 and TTI-622 for cancer treatment. The other patent family is related to the company’s drug as a composition of matter. The company has also filed for patents that protect additional inventions related to both its major products, including anti-cancer drug combination therapies that use biomarkers to determine responders.

Expert regulatory process navigation

Trillium has filed patent applications within corresponding jurisdictions worldwide to protect its intellectual property. Its expertise in navigating regulatory processes has allowed Trillium to gain approvals throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and other commercial territories. The company has a competitive edge over its peers.

Foolish takeaway

Trillium is not as massive a name in the international Big Pharma industry. However, the stock could be valuable for long-term investors if the company successfully develops its innovative cancer treatment therapies.

If you are bullish on its ability to succeed, it could be an excellent value investment for your portfolio.