Canada Revenue Agency: The CRB Will Cut Down to $300/Week in July

It is time for everyone to return to work, and the Trudeau administration was clear about that during the budget for 2021. The Canadian government offered everyone affected by the pandemic generous benefits of $500 per week for over a year. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is now cutting down the benefits to $300 per week.

If you still depend on the benefits, you should not worry too much. The reduction in benefits is also coming with yet another extension. After the 12-week extension to the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the CRA will now pay affected Canadians for a total of 50 weeks.

2021 budget announcement for CRB

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) was the first COVID-19 benefit program launched by the government to pump liquidity into the economy and prevent a market collapse. In October 2020, the government replaced CERB with CRB.

Both programs paid $500 per week, but the government deducted a 10% tax at source on the CRB. It means that you would get $450 per week. The government initially kept a 26-week limit to CRB, but it was forced to extend it to 38 weeks after the second wave hit.

While the situation is getting better, the recovery is slow. The government decided to extend the benefit’s maximum limit to 50 weeks to keep the markets afloat. The CRB is expected to end on September 25, but the government has given the CRA flexibility to extend the benefit to November 20 if necessary.

What the CRB cut will do

If you have been receiving the CRB benefit regularly since it began, you would have used up your 38-week limit on June 19, 2020. You would have collected $14,100 after the tax in CRB benefits. The second extension will let you get continuous weekly benefits till September 11, but with a reduced amount.

Additionally, the CRA will withhold 20% tax on this $300 per week payment. It means that you will get $270 per week after the CRA taxes it at the source. The maximum amount an eligible Canadian can receive through CRB will be $21,060.

This cut is the government’s way of phasing out the stimulus program and helping the economy stand on its own as it recovers.

