ALERT: 1 High-Growth Cannabis Stock Trading at a Depressed Valuation

The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS) is a research-driven, vertically integrated, end-to-end developer and manufacturer of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing proprietary services, including ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing and white label product development and manufacturing.

The company’s cannabis operations processing segment includes the extraction, post-processing, and white label manufacturing sales transactions under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada. The analytical testing segment includes the provision of testing services for cannabis products under an analytical testing license provided by Health Canada.

Diverse product portfolio

Through a series of proprietary techniques and technologies, Valens produces a wide range of products to suit a diverse range of needs for both local and international markets. The company is focused on providing quality products that offer customized user experiences to help Valens’ customers build high value brands from quality extraction to next generation product development.

Valens processes flower oil into crude oil for edibles or further refinement. Further, the company processes and distills flowers into a variety of ready-for-market refined oils. It also processes and packages white-label ready-for-market oils. Valens also provides third-party cannabis testing services.

Cutting-edge research and analysis

The company produces highly versatile oils that have a range of uses based on medical and recreational needs, and consumption preferences. Valens offers customers a diverse variety of extraction techniques, in turn allowing the company to produce a leading range of end products through customized refining methods.

Valens owns a cutting-edge research and analysis facility offering third party cannabis testing services. The company is the first in Canada to be ISO 17025 accredited — a global gold standard for cannabis testing. The company’s extraction centre also functions as a research and development facility. Both academic and commercial research projects are actively conducted in the research and development facility for Valens’ customers and internal purposes.

Robust product development

In addition, the company provides testing services for licensed producers, individual producers, medical cannabis patients and the natural health products industry. The specialized services identify impurities and additives such as metals, residual solvents, pesticides and microbials.

The company also provides full processing and packaging of ready-for-market oils, in addition to product development services. Currently, white-labelling services are offered for products such as vape cartridges, beverages, capsules, and tinctures.

Valuable intellectual property

Valens is building a diverse intellectual property (IP) portfolio spanning a wide range of products and services, including cannabinoid and terpene isolation, concentrates formulations, and testing and extraction methodologies. The company also holds exclusive rights to produce, market, package, sell and distribute products that utilize emulsion technology to Canada, Europe, Australia and Mexico.

Valens continually develops proprietary technologies and intellectual property around extraction, processing and formulation, adapting to current market trends in order to offer innovative and desired consumer experiences.

Overall, Valens is continually evaluating expansion opportunities both domestically and within certain international markets. The company is well positioned to create significant shareholder value over the long term.